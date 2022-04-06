Happy Camper for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

This handsome 30-pound, 9-month-old, Poodle/Terrier mix (best guess) has been loving life with his foster family, but is also ready to find his forever-home!. Casper had a rough start in life, spending his first seven months mostly alone and confined to a child's playhouse outdoors before we rescued him. Despite this early rough start, our boy is sweet, easygoing, eager to please, and very smart. He has a low-maintenance coat, long athletic legs, and the most beautiful, soulful eyes. Casper loves being outdoors, hiking, going for beach walks, and playing fetch (he’s very good!), as well as snuggling with his foster mom.

