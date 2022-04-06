ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-darts champion Ted Hankey has sexual assault case adjourned

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IY45z_0f0sMfSW00

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey had his case adjourned after appearing in court to face a charge of sexual assault.

The 54-year-old, wearing a black jacket, black shirt and glasses, appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He spoke to confirm his name, age and address.

Sam Fixter, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned for a week as legal papers had not been received.

Chair of the magistrates’ bench Andrew Brothers granted Hankey conditional bail until April 14, when he will appear at court in Warrington again.

The charge relates to an incident in Crewe, Cheshire, in September last year.

Hankey, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, arrived at court with a black snood pulled up to cover the lower half of his face.

The darts player, whose nickname is The Count, is a two-time world champion.

He first qualified for the BDO World Championship in 1998 and went on to win in 2000 and 2009.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Becker found guilty of four charges related to bankruptcy

Boris Becker has been found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy. The six-time grand slam champion, 54, was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts. Former world number one Becker was declared...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Hankey
BBC

Fareham rape: Footage released of man after woman attacked

Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday. He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys.U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack" Strain to pay a $10,000 fine, federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday. Strain pleaded guilty to one of 16 federal charges against him on Dec. 1, 2021, and prosecutors dropped the others. The plea came weeks after a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Strain on eight charges including four counts of aggravated rape...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darts#Sexual Assault#Wendover Grove
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

80-Year-Old 'Sidewalk Karen' Charged With Assault After Pushing Kid on Bike

An 80-year-old California woman has been charged with assault after she was seen on video pushing a kid riding his bicycle on the sidewalk. “Get the hell off the sidewalk, now!” Susan Garcia tells the 12-year-old boy, while appearing to shove him backward. The encounter was captured on the...
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Man, 53, convicted of stalking Loose Women star Denise Welch in a 'terrifying' five month ordeal will be sentenced this week after failing in his bid to change guilty pleas

A stalker who menaced Loose Women star Denise Welch for five months and set fire to her home is due to be sentenced this week. Toraq Wyngard, 53, was convicted last September of stalking causing serious alarm or distress to the actress between September 18, 2020, and February 11 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman accused of murder after body find appears in court

A primary school teacher has appeared in court accused of murdering a man whose body was found buried in a back garden. Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, on Saturday. Fiona Beal, 48, who was arrested at a hotel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bartley Green: Man charged with Stephen McCarron murder

A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing. Stephen McCarron, 51, died at the scene on Grazebook Croft in Bartley Green, Birmingham, on Friday. The accused, Tamari Greaves, 20, of Warwick Road, Tyseley, Birmingham, was remanded in custody at a magistrates hearing in the city on Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oxford drug dealer killed client after row, court hears

A drug dealer stabbed a client to death after a row over the quality of his products, a court heard. Lee Butler, 39, suffered massive blood loss after he was knifed in the chest following a drugs deal in Barton, Oxford, the city's crown court heard. Lewis Brown, 20, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hundreds of county lines drug arrests across West Midlands

Hundreds have been arrested by police across the West Midlands region in relation to county lines drug dealing. The West Midlands, Staffordshire, West Mercia and Warwickshire forces made more than 200 arrests and seized drugs with a street value of more than £1.5m. County lines gangs exploit children as...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Bromsgrove woman's grave 'missed by police diggers'

The body of a woman allegedly murdered by her husband was not found for more than six months when a police dig did not go deep enough, a court heard. Nezam Salangy is on trial at Worcester Crown Court accused of killing Zobaidah Salangy in March 2020 and burying her in woodland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bella-Rae Birch: Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog that killed a 17-month-old girl was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital after being attacked by the family dog at home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.The force said the breed was legal and not subject to any prohibitions under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. The dog was put down after the attack.Bella-Rae’s family have thanked the local community for their support. Neighbours described their attempts to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy