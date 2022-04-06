No deal yet as secretive discussions on NYS budget continue

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBEN/AP) - Discussions on a New York State budget in Albany are continuing and are described as highly secretive in nature with little new information revealed Tuesday.

Despite criticisms for the late state budget and lack of public comment on the wrangling over a spending plan, Politico New York reported Governor Kathy Hochul stated in brief comments Tuesday, "This is a very normal budget process."

Late budgets were a 'normal process' for some twenty years until former Governor Andrew Cuomo struck a deal on time in 2011 and then made timely budgets a staple of his administration.

Hochul has indicated she is more concerned about details than expediency.

Reports indicate the same issues that were sticky leading up to Friday's budget deadline remain the stumbling blocks in discussions. Bail reform, a gas tax extension and the Buffalo Bills stadium deal are among issues in the mix. Child care subsidies and other policies were also being discussed by state leaders as part of the roughly $216 billion budget

State lawmakers approved stopgap legislation to help keep state government running as negotiations on the overdue budget continued behind closed doors. The "extender" appropriations bill sent to the Legislature on Monday allows New York to meet payroll and other obligations through Thursday.