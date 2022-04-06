Wauwatosa police shoot 17-year-old during investigation

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after two Wauwatosa police officers shot and injured a 17-year-old Tuesday night.

Police said in an update that the vehicle the teen had been driving, which was initially reported stolen, had in fact been recovered by the family before the shooting. But no one told police, officials say.

Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon that near N. 92nd and Congress around 10:50 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a Silver Pontiac Grand Prix that had been reported stolen.

TMJ4 Tosa officials during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand Prix pulled into an alleyway and officers tried to contact the driver, identified as a 17-year-old male.

Chief MacGillis said the teen got out of the car, armed with a handgun.

Officers yelled at the teen to drop the gun but he "failed to comply with commands," the chief said.

That's when the teen allegedly started running towards the officers. The two officers opened fire, striking the teen, according to police.

The two officers started rendering aid until Milwaukee Fire Department paramedics arrived and brought him to a local hospital.

Chief MacGillis said the 17-year-old is expected to survive.

The chief said during the afternoon briefing that the police department later learned that the Silver Pontiac Grand Prix had actually been recovered by the owner before the shooting. But the recovery was not reported to police, so the vehicle was still reported as stolen when the shooting occurred, Chief MacGillis said.

One officer is 34 years old with 8 years of experience as an officer, and the other is 30 years old with 5 years of experience. They were both placed on administrative leave per protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The chief said the officers' body cameras were on and operational during the incident. The chief said the videos will only be released to the public after consulting with the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County District Attorney. MPD was tapped to investigate the police shooting.

While on the scene, TMJ4 spoke with Damiso Lee, who said he is the father of the 17-year-old. After learning about what happened, he said he felt anger and panic.

"As long as he's alright. That's one of the answers. They won't tell me nothing," he said. "He's a good kid. He DoorDashes. He's a typical kid."

Lee said the teenager was picking up his brother from his mom's home.

"They were on the phone with him and as soon as they got off the phone with them they heard shots," Lee said.

"I wish the subject involved a quick recovery," Chief MacGillis said on Wednesday. " But let's get down to brass tacks here. Why did a 17-year-old have a gun in their hand? Why does that happen? They're endangering their own lives, endangering the lives of my officers and the community, and this has to stop."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of the incident to call police at 414-935-7360.

