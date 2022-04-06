ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

Remembering Matt Dennison

By Patrick Little, Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14n383_0f0sL7gy00

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — “Funny, tenacious, loud… he could be the life of the party.”

That’s how Mark Dennison described his 17-year-old son Matthew, who died on March 10 after he and his teammate, and best friend, Kevin MacDonald, were in a car crash involving an alleged drunk driver .

Hockey. That was what bonded Matt and his father, and it all started when he was just 3 years old.

“We took him to a public skating session and we strapped some skates on him and I carried him between my legs,” Mark remembered. “When he was 4 years old he started to learn to play hockey and from there it just took off.

Matt was recently named First-Team All-Division, and his father said he played the game well.

‘It’s an unspeakable loss’: West Warwick teen critically injured in suspected DUI crash dies

“Matt was leading the state in scoring when the accident happened, and he had a 6-point lead over the next competitor,” he recalled. “I am positive Matt would have held that lead through the end of the year.”

Feb. 12 was the night Matt’s parents got the phone call they never wanted to get.

“So Matt and Kevin were returning from a prospect day with a junior organization in Norwich, Connecticut. About two minutes before 9 p.m. I asked Katie [Matt’s sister] to call Matt and see where he was,” Mark recalled. “I heard her say ‘hey where are you?’ and she said ‘what?’ and she said ‘what?’ again and then she said ‘Dad I lost him.’ So with today’s technology, I could see his location on Katie’s phone and we saw he was on Route 165 in Exeter.”

“At 9:18 p.m. I got a call from my wife, Brenda, she was hysterical, crying, and said Matt was in a bad accident,” Mark continued. “And that’s when our nightmare began, 27 days.”

( Story continues below photo gallery. )

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106coX_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Qhji_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVaVn_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKRZh_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EB9ax_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfiMg_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2EE0_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRsbN_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3staHm_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUdNi_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfODY_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QxU5_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qQLj_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLBv1_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PF2qm_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlTh7_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZB9v_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lk7YT_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyBOV_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoPCg_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bW8k_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSXQb_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtfUP_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08IjrO_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uTOy_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xeoM_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5XpB_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4rDw_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmmF4_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RFTj_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBalH_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnbOs_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44W422_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427J3s_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001Nhu_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TP45Q_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5R3Z_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AKCJ_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJCsJ_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUDTR_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZZcK_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jg0zI_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1Aw3_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2702Kp_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAjK2_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxCP3_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfkIJ_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9o28_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0art2O_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iJLP_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDLEg_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3mb6_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aBFj_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skdkU_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180J47_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQtiC_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CKys_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DThvy_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eaklq_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwlcU_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7HLN_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ve3Hc_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ma7Oc_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whJ86_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xanah_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihV8k_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lL9uf_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XWdx_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ku1Tm_0f0sL7gy00
    Courtesy of the Dennison family

Mark said they lost track at a dozen surgeries, but Matt had about 15 or 16 surgeries in his 27 days in the hospital.

“Four days before he passed, we knew. We wouldn’t say it to each other but we knew that was most likely the time where his body just decided it could not come back,” Mark said. “They came to us on that Tuesday and told us clearly, that it was time to consider letting Matt go. Which was extremely difficult.”

One day a few years ago, Mark said every night, instead of a hug and a kiss goodnight and saying I love you, Matt started something new.

“He would come up to me and shake my hand and say ‘Goodnight Sir’ and that was our thing,” Mark explained. “And right before I left that room the night he passed, I took his hand, and kissed him on the forehead, and my last words to him were ‘Goodnight Sir.'”

West Warwick teen killed in crash laid to rest

Matt was the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich (WWEWG) high school hockey team. He and his father spent a lot of time in the rink where they played.

“A lot of great memories. He had a lot of highlight-type moments out on that ice and it does bring back so many great memories,” Mark said.

The last time Mark was in their locker room was on senior night with the whole team. Matt’s locker still looked the same with all of his stuff inside and his name tag with the word “captain” beneath it.

“He worked his whole short life to get that title and it meant the world to him and it meant the world to me,” Mark said. “I can’t think of a better thing to do than to leave it here for Matt and his team.”

The WWEWG hockey team put plexiglass over Matt’s locker at the West Warwick ice rink and the stall with his equipment still in it. It will now stay that way forever, just the way Matt left it after the last time he skated with his team.

( Story continues below. )

  • Courtesy of the Dennison family
  • Courtesy of the Dennison family

Alexander Krajewski, a North Kingstown man who works as a Newport firefighter, was driving the car that hit Matt and Kevin.

He was arraigned last month on upgraded charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in death.

Newport firefighter faces upgraded charges in deadly DUI crash

Krajewski was initially charged with two counts of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.

He was released on bail and ordered not to drive.

( Story continues below video. )

Mark is hoping that his son’s death wasn’t in vain.

“There needs to be some changes to some laws that have not changed in decades, and there are far too many of these instances, especially this year,” Mark said. “Matt’s not the only 17-year-old that has passed this year from this terrible, terrible thing.”

“Everybody knows the dangers of driving under the influence … whatever the legislators need from me, they’ve got a partner in me,” he continued. “I’m just asking they take a serious hard look at these laws and they make some meaningful changes … we need to deter people from taking these actions. There is very little punishment for the people that do these things, and they are crimes, so we need to address them accordingly.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

