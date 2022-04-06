ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Former state health department official hired to oversee creation of Missouri’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

By Tessa Weinberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Missouri Independent) – A Missouri task force assigned with overseeing the creation of a statewide prescription drug monitoring program has hired a former state health department veteran to serve as the program’s executive director. Dean Linneman, the former director of the Department of Health and Senior Services...

