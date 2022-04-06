Indiana State Police Investigating Police-Involved Shooting following Murder and Kidnapping Getty Images

Detectives from the Indiana State Police continue to investigate the tragic events that occurred on Monday in New Albany, Indiana. At this time authorities are releasing the names of two of the individuals

The suspect, in this case, has been identified as Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New Albany, Indiana. Cherok Douglass is currently charged with one count of Kidnapping, a level 2 Felony, and one count of Robbery, also a Level 2 Felony.

One of the deceased has been identified as Brandee Kay Douglass, 38, the wife of Cherok Douglass.

The name of the second deceased subject will be released pending notification of the family.

This investigation is ongoing.

Original Release

The Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg are investigating a police-involved shooting after the suspect allegedly murdered two people, led police on a pursuit, and later kidnapped a woman at gunpoint.

Around 10 Monday morning, authorities learned of a double murder at a New Albany gas station located at Beechwood and Grant Line Roads.

Officers with the New Albany Police Department, the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, and ISP responded to the scene.

When officers observed the suspect driving a maroon SUV, they pursued the suspect to Charlestown Road just north of I-265. The suspect then stopped his car in a business parking lot, fled on foot, and entered a local restaurant.

Once inside the restaurant, the suspect allegedly took a woman hostage at gunpoint and forced her into a silver SUV in a back parking lot. As officers inundated the area, the hostage fell from the vehicle, and the suspect then attempted to run over officers. Responding police officers from the New Albany Police Department and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department then shot and subdued the suspect.

The suspect and the kidnapping victim were transported to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the kidnapping and police-involved shooting at the Charlestown Road scene. The double-murder is being investigated by detectives with the New Albany Police Department.