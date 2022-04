I’d like to use this week’s article to clear up some misinformation. The City of Pleasanton and other cities in the county have mutual aid or other agreements for fire protection. Unlike other Atascosa County cities, the City of Pleasanton has paid full-time firefighters. Because of this, our fire department budget has grown significantly. That affected the agreement we needed to have with the county to offer fire protection and fire department services. Because of that, the City of Pleasanton increased the amount needed to assist the county. The county declined the city’s offer because the amount exceeded what they could budget. This is no dig on the City of Pleasanton for making a counteroffer or to the county for rejecting it. The city understands budget constraints. But the city is still responding to calls and will continue to do that in the future. The county’s 911 service dispatches calls for fire service. The City of Pleasanton does not have any input on who is dispatched. But please feel comfortable knowing that nothing has changed. The City of Pleasanton will offer fire services in the same manner we have in the past. Although, as of right now the city is doing it for free as the contract as presented was not accepted by the city and the counter offer to the county was not accepted. All parties involved want to make sure that fire protection is available to our communities. Again, rest assured you will be taken care of. If you have any questions, please call the city and/or the county to get answers. Stay informed.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO