UBS Remains Bullish On This Social Media Giant - Read Why

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qu1dE_0f0sIYN900
  • UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley raised the price target on Meta Platforms Inc FB to $300 from $280 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 29.4%.
  • The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war is more than offset by the company's lower operating expense estimates.
  • While consensus earnings will move down in the "preview season," this is already expected by investors.
  • Meta's Instagram Newsfeed changes, improving Reels content, and algo can drive better engagement that he anticipates monetizing later in 2022 and in 2023.
  • Stifel also previously expressed its bullishness in Meta for the same reasons.
  • Benchmark expressed its concerns regarding Apple Inc's AAPL privacy changes and the metaverse.
  • Several Meta employees saddled with underwater stock options looked to depart following its plunging stock prices.
  • Price Action: FB shares closed lower by 0.88% at $231.84 on Tuesday.

#Ubs#Russia#Stock#Meta Platforms Inc Fb#Instagram Newsfeed#Reels#Stifel#Apple Inc#Aapl
