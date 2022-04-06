ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Atascosa County Aggies to celebrate 10 years

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Sunday, the Atascosa County Aggies (ACA) will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary at The Bodega in Poteet (431 Ave. F) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend the free event and register early for the fall football and cheer...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Pleasanton Express

Jourdanton, Poteet pick up medals at district tennis meet

There were 24 individual medals up for grabs in the five events at the district 27-3A tennis tournament this past Saturday in Jourdanton. Over the course of the day Jourdanton Indians and Squaws accounted for 11 medals rewarded for results on the courts. Poteet came away with three medalists. Lytle had eight medalists and Karnes City finished with two medalists.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

JOURDANTON POWERLIFTING RECOGNIZED

Ahead of the Jourdanton City Council meeting, Jourdanton powelifting state qualifiers were recognized for their accomplishments this season. Pictured L to R: Assistant Coach Nikki Yow, Juan Lerma, Rayven Van Heeswyk, Nathaniel Arias, Lauren Wells, Chris Verdin, Jourdanton Mayor Robert ‘Doc’ Williams, Miriam Bocanegra, Danilo Lugo, Bella De Leon, Council Member Karen Pesek, Council Member Patricia ‘Patsy’ Tymrak-Daughtrey, Council Member Raul Morales and Head Coach James Martin. See Jourdanton council report on 4A.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Squaws shutout Lytle and Natalia

The Jourdanton Squaws hosted the Lytle Lady Pirates and visited the Natalia Lady Mustangs last week for their next district matchups. Jourdanton started out hot early in the game against Lytle, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Through the fifth inning, the Squaws had already extended the lead 7-0. One more run granted for the Squaws and a great defensive stand led the Squaws to victory 8-0 over the Lady Pirates.
LYTLE, TX
Pleasanton Express

Women Eagles fall to Wimberley

A late burst of goals from the Wimberley Lady Texans allowed them to end the Pleasanton Eagle Women’s Soccer team’s season last Tuesday night at San Antonio’s Blossom Soccer Field. For the first 65 minutes of the game, the Women Eagles and Lady Texans battled with neither...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Comin’ up

2022 Ag Educational Programs, April 6-7: Multi- County Water Screening; April 11: Beef Cattle Online Sale; April 19: Atascosa Cattleman Association Annual Meeting; May 9: Reproduction Management Training; May 13: Beef and Forage Program, 830-569- 0034. Integrated Wildlife Damage Management Seminar, April 7, 12-1 p.m. tx.ag/ RWFMAprilWeb22, Morgan. treadwell@ag.tamu.edu. Atascosa...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Autism Awareness Day celebration April 9

Be part of the celebration at the Peace for the Pieces Social Group’s Second Annual Autism Awareness Day this Saturday, April 9. Laura Calvert, Toni Miranda and their crew of volunteers invite the entire community to attend this free event at the Atascosa River Park in Pleasanton from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

FRANKLIN LAMB

Franklin Lamb, 78, passed away on March 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Franklin was born on June 14, 1943, in Pleasanton, to Roy Lamb and Philomena Arnold Lamb. Franklin married LouAnn Whitener (Lamb) on Nov. 24, 1965, in Pleasanton. Franklin was a graduate of Pleasanton High School and later of...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

GARRY JENKINS

Garry Lee Jenkins went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2022, at the age of 70. Garry was born on July 16, 1951, in Pearsall, to Willie Ray and Myrtle Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers William Ray Jenkins, Jr. and George Harrison Jenkins; and sister Barbara Jean Pigford.
DEVINE, TX
Pleasanton Express

RANDALL STANG

Randall (Randy) Scott Stang, 61, of Pleasanton, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Randy was born on April 8, 1960, to Eugene and Betty Stang in Fort Collins, Colorado. After moving to San Antonio, in 1983, he started his career with Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. Randy spent 35 years with Bexar County starting in the old jail and then moving on to a patrol deputy. He primarily patrolled East Bexar County. He transitioned to the Crisis Intervention Unit until he retired in 2018.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

JUDGE KYLE BRADLEY

Kyle Douglas Bradley, age 79, of Lytle, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in San Antonio. He was born Sept. 20, 1942, to parents, Ervin Kyle and Mary Jane (Dickey) Bradley in Jonesborough, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Carol Sue Bradley; son, Wesley...
LYTLE, TX
News Break
Politics
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Hosted by Coastal Conservation Association Texas Tri-County Chapter. Friday, April 8 at 6 p.m. Atascosa County Show Barn in Pleasanton. Live and silent auction and drawing for prizes. Tickets are $70 for 18 and older and $30 for 6-17 (membership included). For tickets call Justin at 210-585-0401 or visit ccatexas.org.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

ISOM BURKETT

Isom J. Burkett (Ike), 77, of Jourdanton, passed away from his long battle with cancer on March 13, 2022, in a San Antonio hospital. He was born in San Antonio on May 23, 1944, to Johnnie and Eunice Burkett. He was well known for his construction work in Atascosa and Bexar counties.
JOURDANTON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open returning to Tyler

The Texas State Open is becoming a mid-summer tradition in the Rose City. The 52nd playing of the Higginbotham Texas State Open is set to return to The Cascades Golf & Country Club Tyler, the Northern Texas PGA announced from Dallas on Wednesday. The tournament is scheduled for July 26-29.
TYLER, TX
Pleasanton Express

MINERVA MCCELVEY

Minerva McCelvey passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born in Christine, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 1937, to Rodney W. Swaim and Willie (Franklin) Swaim. Minerva loved to travel, especially to the Rocky Mountains where she had property. Family and friends enjoyed her fantastic cooking. She enjoyed playing the piano at the Baptist church. Most of all, Minerva loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially when spending time alongside them working cattle and enjoying the ranch life. She never missed an event that involved her grandchildren or greatgrandchildren, whether it be sports, rodeo or whatever they were involved in at the time.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

FROM INDIAN TO CRUSADER

Jourdanton Linebacker Jordan Castillo signs his letter of intent to play football at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor during a ceremony last Thursday afternoon. Castillo will trade the red and white jerseys of the Indians for the purple and gold of the Crusaders this fall.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet Strawberry Festival fast approaching

Join locals and visitors from all around for the 75th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival set for April 22-24 at the Poteet Strawberry Festival grounds. 10 a.m.-1 a.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Pre-event fun begins with a carnival on Thursday night, 6-10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website....
PLEASANTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo: Performance 5 highlights and final results

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The fifth performance of the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo took place at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Bareback Riding Bronc Marriott of Woods Cross, Utah managed to make his way into second place after his ride on Faded Night Thursday night with 84.5 points. Kody […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

