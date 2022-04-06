Atascosa County Aggies to celebrate 10 years

Minerva McCelvey passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born in Christine, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 1937, to Rodney W. Swaim and Willie (Franklin) Swaim. Minerva loved to travel, especially to the Rocky Mountains where she had property. Family and friends enjoyed her fantastic cooking. She enjoyed playing the piano at the Baptist church. Most of all, Minerva loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially when spending time alongside them working cattle and enjoying the ranch life. She never missed an event that involved her grandchildren or greatgrandchildren, whether it be sports, rodeo or whatever they were involved in at the time.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO