Atascosa County, TX

Beautiful You offers prom dresses for local teens

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ladies of the Pleasanton Rotary Club and Poteet Rotary Club have joined together for “Beautiful You,” providing prom dresses without charge for the young ladies of Atascosa County. The collection of approximately 250 beautiful dresses and gowns are set up at the American Legion Post #436, located at 1404 Zanderson...

