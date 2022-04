There were 24 individual medals up for grabs in the five events at the district 27-3A tennis tournament this past Saturday in Jourdanton. Over the course of the day Jourdanton Indians and Squaws accounted for 11 medals rewarded for results on the courts. Poteet came away with three medalists. Lytle had eight medalists and Karnes City finished with two medalists.

POTEET, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO