Two plus one equals two. Two plus two equals too many. It’s true. Ask any parent who has gone from one child to two children. They will confirm it. When you have two parents and one child, many times it’s not like having a child at all. With just one baby, we still packed up and went whenever and wherever we wanted. Our social life didn’t really change much. We just grabbed the diaper bag and the little one came along for the ride. If we wanted to visit friends and stay up half the night playing dominoes, she perched in her infant seat next to me and watched everything we did. Life was a breeze.

