ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Analysis: Chile's bid to replace Pinochet-era constitution at risk of failure

By Alexander Villegas, Natalia A. Ramos Miranda
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfERo_0f0sGTSa00
Constitutional assembly members begin formally debating the motions for a new Constitution, in Santiago, Chile, February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

SANTIAGO, April 6 (Reuters) - Javier Alonso, a Chilean telecoms worker, voted in 2020 in favor of a landmark plan to replace the country's constitution that dates from the era of former dictator Augusto Pinochet. Now his support is wavering.

Opinion polls this week showed for the first time that more Chileans would reject the new text than approve it, as it looks increasingly possible that it will fail in a national yes-no vote planned for September. read more

That would be a blow for its architects and supporters – including progressive new President Gabriel Boric – who hope it will underpin major economic and social reforms.

Many critics have argued that the current 1980 text is illegitimate due to its dictatorship origins that they say give right-wing parties an unfair boost and underpin deep economic inequality.

A referendum two years ago to replace the constitution won huge support after months of violent protests in 2019 against inequality, and an assembly was chosen to draft the new text.

But political squabbling within the assembly and a raft of proposals on areas from pensions to reforming Congress that are more radical than many Chileans had bet on has thrown the future of the new constitution into doubt.

"I haven't decided if I'm going to vote to reject or approve it," said Alonso - a sharp shift from 2020, when he volunteered as an election observer for the approve camp in the referendum.

He criticized the assembly representatives for making "wild proposals for five minutes of fame on Twitter," which he said was harming people's faith in the process.

"I'm starting to lose trust that something good is going to come out of this," he said.

If the new text is rejected then the Pinochet-era version would remain in place, a major setback for the 36-year-old Boric, who took office last month pledging a social and economic overhaul.

"This government is very associated with the idea of building a new cycle that starts with a constitution that replaces Pinochet's one," said Cristobal Bellolio, a professor of political theory.

"If the (no vote) wins, it would be a political earthquake."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiZ8c_0f0sGTSa00
Reuters Graphics

CALLS FOR CHANGE

The 154-member assembly is divided into commissions, each one in charge of drafting a different part of the new constitution on areas such as environment, justice and the political system.

Proposals require a simple majority to pass from commissions to face a vote in the full assembly, where a two-thirds majority is needed to be included in the draft constitution. Rejected proposals can be amended before facing a second vote.

The assembly is dominated by independents and leftists whose proposals have included the right to reproductive rights, including abortion, self-governance for indigenous territories, and making combating climate change a state duty.

While those strike a chord with a rising progressive movement they have sparked opposition from conservatives and moderates.

"People called for changes to pensions, public transport costs, the right to healthcare, but what we are seeing is a convention that's distanced itself from people's expectations," said Francisco Zambrano, a constitutional lawyer in Santiago.

Pamela Figueroa, a political analyst at the University of Santiago, said the assembly had also struggled to communicate effectively with voters, while opponents to the redraft have campaigned aggressively on social media.

Some proposals have already failed dramatically. The commission in charge of designing the political framework saw 93 of its 96 proposals voted down by the assembly in March, including a proposal for a unicameral congress.

"The disagreements are linked to different solutions or ways we can see to get out of an institutional crisis," said Barbara Sepulveda, a lawyer from Chile's communist party who is involved in the redraft.

Sepulveda supported abolishing the Senate, saying it held up change, but conservative representatives pushed back, arguing the upper house was an important check on government power. The commission has now proposed keeping the Senate in a weakened form.

The environmental commission - dominated by self-proclaimed "eco-constituents" - waved through its proposals, but only one out of 40 was approved by the assembly in the first vote.

The commission will vote on more measures this week, including ones related to nationalizing water and mining, a major topic of debate in the world's no. 1 copper producer.

Juan Jose Martin, 25, who coordinates the environmental commission, said it had learned from its mistakes and was now reaching across the political aisle.

"What we're doing now is a consensus model," Martin said. "Whatever has 100% percent support, or 99%... that's what goes in."

Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Natalia Ramos; Additional reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mexico criticizes U.S. for prioritizing Ukraine aid over Central America

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the United States on Tuesday for its swift action to approve aid to Ukraine even as investment in Central America is stalled over "bureaucracy." The United States has dedicated billions of dollars in assistance, including weapons, to...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Mexico, U.S. agree to boost border infrastructure -Mexico govt

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican and U.S. officials agreed to ramp up the modernization of border crossing infrastructure and processes, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday. In a meeting, Mexico agreed with the U.S. delegation, led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that a border crossing project east of the Otay...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Mexico's top court upholds changes to power law in win for president

MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld contentious changes to electricity legislation championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that strengthen the state-run power utility at the expense of private firms, sparking U.S. concerns. Debating a challenge against a March 2021 law, the court narrowly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Costa Rica says will work with U.S. to strengthen migration control

SAN JOSE, March 15 (Reuters) - Costa Rica said on Tuesday the United States had agreed to work together on strengthening immigration and border policing in the Central American country, during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado met with Mayorkas weeks...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
Gabriel Boric
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Chile#Mining Equipment#Santiago#Chileans
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mexico president rejects suggestion U.S. could ask it for oil

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he did not expect the United States to seek more oil from Mexico, and said market turmoil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed he was right to pursue energy self-sufficiency. Speaking at a regular news...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
POLITICO

Putin Is the Only Leader They’ve Known. And They’re Done With Him.

ISTANBUL — At a hostel down a cobblestoned street not far from Istanbul’s fabled mosques and cathedrals, a young Russian restaurant worker named Misha was smoking cigarettes on the balcony. Misha quit his job on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, swiftly packed his bags and left Moscow without...
POLITICS
Reuters

China warns U.S. against House Speaker Pelosi visiting Taiwan

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China warned on Thursday it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and said such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China likens Australia's 'disrespectful colonialism' towards Pacific islands to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it lashes out at calls for an INVASION of the Solomon Islands over Beijing security deal

China has taken a brutal swipe at what it claims is Australia's disrespectful 'colonialist mentality toward South Pacific island countries'. Beijing was incensed by a fringe independent article calling on Canberra to invade the Solomon Islands over its worrying new security arrangement with China. Although the call for regime change...
CHINA
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy