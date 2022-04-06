ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC employee fired after crashing Mayor Adam's press conference

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York City mom crashed Mayor Eric Adam's press conference...

www.nbcnews.com

silent killa
2d ago

I'm sorry he's going to be a 1 term mayor I bet if he give the police that billion dollars that was taking from them Crime would be gone cause cops would do there job

Nancy Centanni
2d ago

This guy thinks he is another Murphy, he needs to go and fast nothing good gonna come out of NYC with him at the helm

CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams imposes new fire safety rules in NYC

NEW YORK -- More than two months after the tragic Bronx high-rise fire that killed more than two dozen people, Mayor Eric Adams has signed an executive order that creates new fire safety rules in the city.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Sunday, officials are now keeping tabs on every building.Memorial flowers have wilted and windows of empty apartments are boarded. Life will never be the same at Twin Parks North West, where 17 people died on Jan. 9 from a fire.At a nearby mosque, imam Musa Kabba said many surviving tenants are distraught and have moved away."It's our family, our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot meets with NYC Mayor Adams in search of solutions to crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overall crime in Chicago is up 34 percent so far this year – in particular with motor vehicle thefts, an issue we've been covering for months, up 44 percent. Robberies - another crime we've been monitoring – are up 10 percent. On Friday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a search for solutions. Mayor Adams was inaugurated on New Year's Day. He is a former Brooklyn Borough president, New York State senator, and New York City police officer. Friday marked his first visit to...
CHICAGO, IL
Waterloo Journal

Man says he faced discrimination for being gay and was subjected to anti-gay slurs and harassment from his very first day at the fire department, lawsuit

The man claims he faced discrimination for being gay and was subjected to antigay slurs and harassment from his very first day at the fire department. Now, the firefighter has filed a lawsuit against the city, the fire department and the lieutenant who served as the chief diversity officer, alleging antigay harassment. While asking for an apology and unspecified damages in his complaint, he made clear he wants to stay on the job no matter what happens with his case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Voices: NYC Mayor Adams says it’s one rule for millionaires and one for normal workers with his new vaccine rule

On Thursday morning, the mayor of New York City stood up at Citi Field and had two principled options open to him.The first: double-down on the employer vaccine mandate he claims to passionately support. The second: celebrate the fact that 95 percent of New York adults have at least one shot, and lift the mandate for all.Instead, at the home of the New York Mets baseball team, Eric Adams struck out, managing to pull off the pandemic miracle of uniting pro- and anti-vaxxers alike.Some background: NYC requires most workers to provide proof of vaccination to their employer. But exceptions are...
HEALTH
News Break
Politics
PIX11

New Jersey mayor’s anti-Black remarks exposed

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The longtime mayor of Clark Township in Union County was doing damage control following the release of recordings that caught him repeatedly using racial slurs to describe Black people. Sal Bonaccorso said he apologizes for the “hurtful and insensitive language.” He added he’s learned and changed his behavior, promising never to […]
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

MTA workers stop armed man on NYC subway

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams launches CARE strategy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams launched his new CARE strategy Wednesday in East New York, Brooklyn.CARE stands for City Agencies Revitalizing the Economy.The mayor says the program will help create job hubs as city agency officers are relocated in key neighborhoods."We're building a more inclusive economy that works for all New Yorkers. This is about reimagining our communities and giving the hope and opportunity by doing so," Adams said.The mayor took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for what will be the largest commercial building in the Broadway Junction area.The Department of Social Services will be one of the first agencies to move in as part of the city's new CARE strategy.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC News

NBC News

