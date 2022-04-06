ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect still at large following shooting at Erie High School

By Julia Hazel
abc27 News
 2 days ago

Multiple law enforcement agencies descended on Erie High School after reports of an individual being shot.

One student was injured during the shooting but is currently in stable condition.

Multiple shots were fired shortly after 9:20 a.m. inside the school prompting a lockdown.

Students were dismissed classroom by classroom starting around 10:30 a.m. after the building was secured.

At the time of writing, the suspect remains at large.

Multiple agencies held a press conference on April 5. During the conference, police provided an update on the situation.

We know that both the gunman and victim were both students at Erie High School. Police know the identity of the suspect but cannot release any information because of the suspects’ age.

Erie High School was put on lockdown following a student allegedly shooting another student with a 9mm firearm.

The victim was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The deputy chief said that police arrived 90 seconds after receiving the call of shots fired. Police also confirmed that multiple shots were fired.

“This is an ongoing investigation, but what we have learned so far this was an isolated targeted incident and not a random act of violence,” said Mike Nolan, Deputy Chief, Erie City Police.

Police have identified the suspect that was involved in this shooting. The gunman is a student at Erie High School and is currently on the run.

However, police have contacted the family of the suspect. At this time police will not disclose any information about the conversation that took place with the family.

“Juvenile allegations have been filed. Because of the age of the suspect we are unable to provide any further identifying identification,” said Mike Nolan, Deputy Chief of Erie City Police.

During the time that students will be off from school, Superintendent Brian Polito said that they will be implementing some safety protocols before students return to the classroom.

“We need a few days to put together a plan to safely return students and staff. We are looking at a number of different adjustments for safety protocols and procedures,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

Students are not returning to class for the rest of the week. Next week students will also be on spring break.

The earliest timeframe that students could return to the classroom is April 18th.

This shooting is still under investigation and police are still searching for the suspect.

The DA’s office said that because of the age, the suspect cannot be charged under the Fisher Bill.

abc27 News

Pennsylvania grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify This Theft Suspect?

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).
EAST EARL, PA
PennLive.com

Police need help ID'ing suspected gunman in Sheetz robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
YourErie

Erie Police charge 17-year-old with attempted homicide

Erie Police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted homicide. The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a 15-year-old girl around 3 a.m. on March 13. Officers were called to the residence in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue on a report of a home invasion. The victim is now in stable condition. For news delivered […]
ERIE, PA
MyChesCo

Man Charged With Fatal Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department announced the arrest of 28-year-old Tyler J. Wilson on homicide and related offenses after a fight broke out on the property of Club 23 located at 1703 New Holland Pk. Authorities state that on Saturday, March 19, 2022, Officers arrived at...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

