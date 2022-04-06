Two people were shot and a third was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at an Anderson manufacturing plant off of State 81, according to statements from Sheriff Chad McBride and Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

Bruce Vandermosten Jr., 51, went into Frankische on AM Ellison Road in Williamston at about 10:30 and began shooting at employees, said Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

Two employees were shot before the gunman shot himself, Shore said.

For the latest updates: What we know, two dead including gunman, one injured

One of the employees died, McBride said on Wednesday afternoon.

Vandermosten was a former employee at the facility, the county coroner's office said.

McBride said deputies were called at 10:34 for an active shooter situation at the plant. They did not use their weapons when they arrived. About 30 employees were in the plant during the shooting. Most of the employees ran into a nearby bar and grill, Typsy Tavern, said co-owner Chasity Bates.

An employee at the tavern, Jessica Poore, said people came into the bar and said there was a shooting, followed by many other employees.

Poore said many of the people who sheltered with her are her regulars, who get take-out during their lunch breaks.

She said they turned out the lights and kept the people safe until deputies arrived.

Employees were taken away on a bus to be reunited with family.

Frankische is a plastics fabrication company.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest information.

Please subscribe to the Independent Mail at independentmail.com/subscribe

Mike Ellis lives in Powdersville and tells South Carolina stories with a focus on Anderson County and Pickens County along with faith and investigations. He's always looking for the next story that people need to read, please send any tips or feedback to mellis@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Two shot at Anderson County manufacturing plant, one died, and gunman dead, sheriff says