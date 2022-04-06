ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Two shot at Anderson County manufacturing plant, one died, and gunman dead, sheriff says

By Mike Ellis and Sarah Sheridan, Anderson Independent Mail
 2 days ago

Two people were shot and a third was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at an Anderson manufacturing plant off of State 81, according to statements from Sheriff Chad McBride and Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

Bruce Vandermosten Jr., 51,  went into Frankische on AM Ellison Road in Williamston at about 10:30 and began shooting at employees, said Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

Two employees were shot before the gunman shot himself, Shore said.

One of the employees died, McBride said on Wednesday afternoon.

Vandermosten was a former employee at the facility, the county coroner's office said.

McBride said deputies were called at 10:34 for an active shooter situation at the plant. They did not use their weapons when they arrived. About 30 employees were in the plant during the shooting. Most of the employees ran into a nearby bar and grill, Typsy Tavern, said co-owner Chasity Bates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNgYl_0f0sCppI00

An employee at the tavern, Jessica Poore, said people came into the bar and said there was a shooting, followed by many other employees.

Poore said many of the people who sheltered with her are her regulars, who get take-out during their lunch breaks.

She said they turned out the lights and kept the people safe until deputies arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jaWDO_0f0sCppI00

Employees were taken away on a bus to be reunited with family.

Frankische is a plastics fabrication company.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest information.

Mike Ellis lives in Powdersville and tells South Carolina stories with a focus on Anderson County and Pickens County along with faith and investigations.

FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
WCBD Count on 2

Sheriff: 2 wounded, suspect dead, in shooting at SC plant

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded two employees at an industrial plant in South Carolina before taking his own life. Anderson County authorities say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson. Two people were wounded, one critically, and taken to a hospital. Sheriff Chad […]
ANDERSON, SC
The Anderson Independent-Mail

The Anderson Independent-Mail

