Dry weather coming in Thursday, scattered showers incoming after sunset

PITTSBURGH — Take advantage of the break between systems and enjoy a “dry” walk around the block Thursday. Just make it before sunset.

Another round of scattered showers moves in by the evening commute with spotty showers and cooler temperatures settling in Friday.

Wind chills (yes, wind chills) will dip into the 30s and 40s through the day Friday.

Colder temperatures stick around this weekend with highs barely making it into the mid-40s. And there may be a few snowflakes.

