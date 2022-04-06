ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Dry weather coming in Thursday, scattered showers incoming after sunset

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MskB4_0f0sC7Vv00

PITTSBURGH — Take advantage of the break between systems and enjoy a “dry” walk around the block Thursday. Just make it before sunset.

Another round of scattered showers moves in by the evening commute with spotty showers and cooler temperatures settling in Friday.

Wind chills (yes, wind chills) will dip into the 30s and 40s through the day Friday.

Colder temperatures stick around this weekend with highs barely making it into the mid-40s. And there may be a few snowflakes.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Cox Media Group
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
AccuWeather

Latest clues to the long-range weather pattern

A fairly typical April pattern setting up across North America over the coming weeks with the main storm track starting to shift farther north in the United States as the Southern states continue to steadily warm. Lingering troughs across the northern U.S. and southern Canada will bring spells of cooler...
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chilly, damp weather will start the weekend

PITTSBURGH — No signs of spring in the forecast with chilly, damp weather ending the week and starting the weekend. Showers and a few storms will have you scrambling for the umbrella Friday, with brief heavy downpours also possible. Saturday will look and feel more like early March than...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times of San Diego

Warm, Dry Weather Forecast for San Diego Area Over Coming Week

San Diego can expect warm, dry weather over the coming week after a cool weekend and a storm that dropped up to half an inch of rain. “An upper level ridge will slowly build in over the U.S. West Coast, ushering in much warmer temperatures as well as extended offshore flow for the week ahead,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy