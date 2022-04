Acting Superintendent Cheryl Barron gave a quick rundown on the events taking place on campuses of the Pleasanton School District. At the March meeting, she reported that there was a Superintendent/ Student Cabinet luncheon on Feb. 22. During March, the schematics for the new ag facility were presented and there was a ribbon cutting for the JROTC obstacle course. Attorneys Walsh Gallegos are currently working on the redistricting plan.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO