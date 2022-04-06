ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brookfield YMCA summer camps to get $350,000 face-lift with state grant

By Trevor Ballantyne
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKFIELD — Badly needed repairs to aging buildings used as a central hub for summer campers attending programs at the Greenknoll YMCA are coming with the help of a $350,000 state grant announced this week. Marie Miszewski, CEO of the Danbury-based Regional YMCA of Western CT, welcomed the...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow now accepting summer camp registration

Registration is now open for Stevens Point Area YMCA’s Camp Glacier Hollow, serving youths from 7 to 17 years of age. This year’s offering are: Resident Overnight Camps, Day Camps, Adventure Trips, Leaders in Training and Counselors in Training. Financial assistance is available, and applications are handled confidentially and discreetly. For youths ages 5-7, the Y offers Summer Vacation at the YMCA in Stevens Point.
STEVENS POINT, WI
NewsTimes

New Milford Town Council OKs $33K to help those struggling with addiction

NEW MILFORD — The town plans to increase support of addiction services for those who need it. At a Town Council meeting, officials unanimously approved $33,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds for housing vouchers to local sober living facilities. Heritage Inn Recovery Residence, would receive $24,000; and Phoenix House, Grace House, and Hope House, would receive a total of $9,000.
NEW MILFORD, CT
lootpress.com

YMCA seeks counselor for summer day camp

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is seeking a counselor for its summer day camp. According to the Y, the counselor will be responsible for the care, implementation of daily activities and safety of the children enrolled in the summer camp program, Camp Navigator. Said counselor must be able to work independently under general direction and is expected to determine how to prioritize and accomplish tasks.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Day Camp#Brookfield#The News Times
FourStates

Joplin YMCA Spring Break Camp

JOPLIN, Mo. — Before we get out of here — the Joplin Family Y has a full week of special activities lined up. Specifically, for kids. They tend to do that the week of spring break. Today, one of those activities was a dance class, one of two orchestrated today by Gerrie-Ellen Johnston, a retired dance instructor at Missouri Southern.
JOPLIN, MO
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

YMCA Camp Minikani is a place where campers canoe and swim

Camp Minikani is one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most talked about camps for kids – And they’re gearing up for another great summer of fun. Brian is getting a preview of what your kids can expect when they spend a week with a community that’s dedicated to inspiring your child’s best self.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsTimes

Ridgefield adds electrified crosswalk to Main Street construction project

RIDGEFIELD — Town officials have answered a call to make crossing Main Street safer. Pedestrian-activated crosswalk signs will be added at the mid-block crossing between The Cake Box and the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance. The installation coincides with the thoroughfare’s realignment, slated to break ground this spring. Earlier...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

New Milford to vote on $1.9 million in COVID relief funds in special meeting

NEW MILFORD — The town will vote on spending $1.9 million from its American Rescue Plan Act federal relief funds in a Special Town Meeting on April 12. Of the $7.9 million federal relief money the town received, a total of $5.8 million was already approved in the first round of spending.
Hudson Reporter

West New York touts successful recreation basketball program despite COVID-19 challenges

West New York is proud of its recreation basketball program, and the other programs related to the basketball program that are moving forward. Officials praised the program, following a synopsis of the season by coordinator and coach Hiram Gonzalez. Gonzalez broke down the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented to the program at the Board of Commissioners meeting on April 6, held in-person at the West New York Elementary School auditorium for the first time in many months due to the virus.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NewsTimes

Bridgeport’s John Winthrop Elementary School closed again

BRIDGEPORT — One of the city’s elementary schools remains closed Tuesday after a water leak prompted the school’s closure on Monday, officials said. An alert on the Bridgeport Public Schools website indicated John Winthrop Elementary School at 85 Eckart St. is closed again.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury councilman declares candidacy for state house

DANBURY — City Councilman Farley Santos announced his intention to run to represent the 109th District in the state House of Representatives on Monday. “Our entire community and our state face critical challenges that will affect our neighbors, our children and hard-working families, our seniors, and small businesses. We need leadership in Hartford that understands the unique challenges facing our community and how we can best address them to ensure a bright and prosperous future for everyone.” Santos said in an email. “On the City Council I worked to achieve resolutions for many neighborhood issues and have been a fierce advocate for our public schools and our seniors. The results I’ve achieved make a difference in our daily lives, and it’s that same record of results and work ethic I’ll bring to Hartford to continue delivering for Danbury.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy