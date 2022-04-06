Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber quits council

Police do not believe that a man described by a bin lorry driver, in the area where RAF gunner Corrie McKeague was last seen on CCTV, was the missing airman, an inquest heard.Mr McKeague, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of September 24 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs store and police believe he climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.The serviceman was wearing white trousers and a pink shirt in...
