Public Safety

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber quits council

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber has resigned as a district councillor to dedicate more time to his role. Mr Barber served as a Vale of...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Geraldine Hanna is new NI victims of crime commissioner

Former Victim Support CEO Geraldine Hanna has been appointed as Northern Ireland's new victims of crime commissioner. The new role focusses on victims' needs and interests. It is separate to Northern Ireland's victims' commissioner which deals solely with Troubles-related cases. The announcement was made by Justice Minister Naomi Long who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: Images released of home where 'neglected' boy died

Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Telford pair who starved and mistreated boys jailed

Two people who denied boys food and made them stand in stress positions for hours on end have been jailed. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, from Telford, Shropshire, were both convicted of four counts of child neglect between 2014 and 2018. The charges were brought after concerns raised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police do not think man refuse collector saw was Corrie McKeague, inquest hears

Police do not believe that a man described by a bin lorry driver, in the area where RAF gunner Corrie McKeague was last seen on CCTV, was the missing airman, an inquest heard.Mr McKeague, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of September 24 2016  after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs store and police believe he climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.The serviceman was wearing white trousers and a pink shirt in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oxford drug dealer killed client after row, court hears

A drug dealer stabbed a client to death after a row over the quality of his products, a court heard. Lee Butler, 39, suffered massive blood loss after he was knifed in the chest following a drugs deal in Barton, Oxford, the city's crown court heard. Lewis Brown, 20, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Police investigate third bird death

The death of a sea eagle, from a group reintroduced on the Isle of Wight, is being investigated by police. Hampshire Constabulary said a dead eagle was reported on Bowcombe Road, on the island, on 24 February . It comes as Dorset Police continues to investigate the deaths of two...
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
BBC

Body buried in Northampton garden identified by dental records

The body of a man that was found buried in a back garden was identified by dental records, an inquest heard. Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton, on 19 March. A provisional cause of death was given as a stab wound to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cheshire drug dealer caught with cocaine haul as car breaks down

A drug dealer who was caught with more than £400,000 worth of cocaine when his car broke down on a motorway has been jailed. Darcy Holder-Smith was arrested after officers became suspicious and decided to search the vehicle on the M56 in Cheshire. They discovered 10 blocks of cocaine,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dog which fatally attacked boy in Egdon was a Rottweiler

A dog which fatally attacked a two-year-old at his home was a Rottweiler, police have confirmed. The boy, who has not been named, died in hospital on Wednesday after being attacked at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. West Mercia Police has removed three Rottweiler dogs from the property,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Joshua Hendry: 'Most Wanted' Grimsby drug gang member jailed

A member of a drug smuggling gang who was arrested in Spain just a day after he was placed on the UK's "Most Wanted" list has been jailed. Joshua Hendry, 31, formerly of Walton, Liverpool, was one of 13 people involved in supplying drugs in Grimsby. At Sheffield Crown Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cross Hands cow killed by police after escaping abattoir

A cow that escaped from an abattoir has been killed by police officers. Dyfed-Powys Police said the cow escaped from Cig Calon Cymru in Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, at about 07:20 GMT on Tuesday. The force said the animal was "behaving aggressively" towards people and was "extremely agitated" and there was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

