Butte County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 06:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target...

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
County
Butte County, SD
County
Harding County, SD
City
Lead, SD
County
Meade County, SD
County
Perkins County, SD
High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
#Butte#Special Weather Statement
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Harding, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...Parts of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Extreme Fire Danger issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach .DISCUSSION...Skies will be mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be northwesterly at 10 to 25 mph in most areas, with 20 to 30 mph and gusts to over 40 mph across south central South Dakota. Relative humidities will drop to 12 to 25 percent across the area, lowest values from parts of west central to south central South Dakota. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Saturday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the high category to very high category.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Clarion; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Venango PATCHY OF DENSE FOG Patchy dense fog will result in visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in some areas early this morning. This includes some locations along the Interstate 80 corridor. The fog should quickly dissipate after sunrise. Use caution if traveling this morning, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Fire Weather Watch issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW HUMIDITY, WARMER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AND DEEP INSTABILITY .Broad, large-scale, troughing across the western U.S. will bring deep and dry southwesterly flow across southern New Mexico and Far west Texas Saturday through early next week. As winds aloft increase and surface low pressure develops to our east, winds across the region will become breezy to windy and gusty on Sunday. Weak high pressure over the area today and Saturday will dry out fuels ahead of these windy conditions, with warm temperatures and single-digit relative humidity with almost no overnight recovery. In addition, the atmosphere will be deeply unstable with mixing depths above 10,000 ft and transport winds of 30 to 40 mph helping to provide strong ventilation for any fires that do ignite. Fire weather conditions will further deteriorate and become Critical for Monday and Tuesday as winds grow stronger with the trough`s arrival and passage. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR DRY, WINDY, WARM, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA AND TIMING...All of southwest and south central New Mexico, as well as El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Far West Texas. Critical wind and relative humidity is expected from early afternoon through mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph by early afternoon with gusts of 35 to 45 mph after mid afternoon. * HUMIDITY...An extended duration of very low relative humidity is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in the 8-15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor with maximum relative humidity only in the 30 percent range. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything that might cause sparks.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Salinas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Salinas Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 expected. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Flood Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Litchfield FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Housatonic River At Gaylordsville. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flood stage. Water reaches New Milford Foundry and Youngfield Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...It will rise above flood stage this morning to 8.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 12/19/2000. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Housatonic River Gaylordsville Flood Stage: 8.0 Observed Stage at Fri 5 am: 7.6 Forecast: Fri 8 am 8.0 Fri 2 pm 8.0 Fri 8 pm 7.6 Sat 2 am 7.8 Sat 8 am 8.0 Sat 2 pm 8.1 Sat 8 pm 8.1 Sun 2 am 8.0 Sun 8 am 7.9 Sun 2 pm 7.8 Sun 8 pm 7.6 Mon 2 am 7.4
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 22:11:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Saratoga; Schenectady FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mohawk River At Schenectady. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 221.0 feet, The North Ferry Street gage reads about 224 feet. Water is in the Stockade neighborhood between Ingersoll Avenue and Ferry Street. The area west of Erie Boulevard and south of State Street floods. In Scotia water approaches Schonowee Avenue. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:55 AM EDT Friday the stage was 218.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 220.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 220.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 220.9 feet on 01/13/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mohawk River Schenectady Flood Stage: 220.0 Observed Stage at Fri 5 am: 218.4 Forecast: Fri 8 am 219.3 Fri 2 pm 220.8 Fri 8 pm 218.6 Sat 2 am 216.2 Sat 8 am 214.4 Sat 2 pm 213.8 Sat 8 pm 213.5 Sun 2 am 213.3 Sun 8 am 213.1 Sun 2 pm 212.8 Sun 8 pm 212.5 Mon 2 am 212.2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY

