Crook County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 06:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Crook County, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with higher amounts along the crest. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 5 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel will be impacted along I-84.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel will be impacted along I-90, US-12 and through Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 94 to 100. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southern Salinas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Salinas Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 expected. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zones 151, 152 and 154. * TIMING...Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 18 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph Sunday afternoon, stronger Monday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 06:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 03:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; New Haven FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Housatonic River At Stevenson Dam. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Water reaches the Maples area of Shelton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:16 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:16 AM EDT Friday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.0 feet on 12/02/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Housatonic River Stevenson Dam Flood Stage: 11.0 Observed Stage at Fri 6 am: 12.7 Forecast: Fri 8 am 13.0 Fri 2 pm 13.1 Fri 8 pm 12.1 Sat 2 am 12.1 Sat 8 am 11.0 Sat 2 pm 11.0 Sat 8 pm 10.4 Sun 2 am 10.3 Sun 8 am 10.1 Sun 2 pm 9.9 Sun 8 pm 9.7 Mon 2 am 9.5
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

