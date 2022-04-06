ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“If you really believe in something, then anything is possible in life,” Christian Horner reflects on how Red Bull ended Mercedes’ dominance in F1

By Nirmit Mehta
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2014, ever since the inception of the turbo-hybrid era, Mercedes have completely dominated their opponents. Until last season, the German giants claimed seven consecutive constructors championships, whereas, Lewis Hamilton won six F1 titles, with Nico Rosberg claiming a sole title in 2016. However, things took a drastic change in 2021,...

firstsportz.com

The Independent

Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Christian Horner after ‘stratospheric Red Bull offer’ claim

Daniel Ricciardo has reacted to Christian Horner’s claim that the Australian rejected a “stratospheric” offer from Red Bull before leaving the team.Ricciardo left Red Bull for Renault at the end of 2018 and went on to join McLaren last year.Red Bull team principal Horner said Ricciardo, 32, turned down a significant sum of money in leaving the outfit, adding that the driver’s timing was “spectacularly bad” as Red Bull ultimately claimed the Drivers’ Championship through Max Verstappen last season.Ricciardo has now told the Herald Sun: “Obviously I would love to win a title with McLaren and then kind of...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'Teamwork makes the dream work': Lewis Hamilton and George Russell work out together in Australia as they bid to turn the tide on Mercedes' awful start to the F1 season in Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell appear to be united in firing Mercedes back into contention in Formula One as they worked out together ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix. The Mercedes duo have struggled to compete with their Red Bull and Ferrari rivals in the first two races of...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mercedes Expected To Receive Game-Changing Update For Australian GP

Mercedes have been facing quite a few challenges in the 2022 F1 season with regard to the aerodynamics of their car. The first two races of the season witnessed drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggling with severe porpoising which involves violent bouncing of the suspension at high speeds. This has prevented the car and […] The post F1 News: Mercedes Expected To Receive Game-Changing Update For Australian GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Daily Mail

Beating Lewis Hamilton 'nearly killed' Nico Rosberg, claims the Brit's former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen after the Mercedes star retired instantly after clinching the world championship

Heikki Kovalainen believes Nico Rosberg was pushed to the very limit when he famously pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship. Rosberg was Hamilton's team-mate for four years up until 2016, with the Mercedes stars going head-to-head for the title for three consecutive seasons. Although Hamilton won his second and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1: Mercedes in the dark over Lewis Hamilton’s true pace in 2022 car

Mercedes are unsure what the true pace of their car is and whether they will be able to challenge for victories even after they fix their porpoising issues.Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have managed just one podium finish between them in the first two races of the season – which came in a third place for Hamilton at the opener in Bahrain.LIVE: Follow all the build-up to the Australian Grand PrixBut they are clearly significantly slower than the Ferraris and Red Bulls, an issue that has been put largely down to their porpoising struggles.However, the team’s trackside engineering director...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

George Russell explains why Mercedes haven’t upgraded car for Australian Grand Prix

Mercedes driver George Russell has revealed why the team have not brought any upgrades to the Australian Grand Prix.The Silver Arrows could only manage 11th and 13th in the second practice session in Melbourne as Russell narrowly outperformed teammate Lewis Hamilton.For the third race running Mercedes are struggling to break out of the midfield as Ferrari and Red Bull continue to prove they have significantly more pace.And Russell has explained that due to the cost cap implemented by the FIA for the 2022 season, the reigning constructors champions cannot simply throw money at the issues.Speaking ahead of FP1, he said:...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton finishes seventh at first practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton finished a distant seventh in first practice for the Australian Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion was 1.2 seconds adrift of pace setter Carlos Sainz, with his Ferrari team-mate and championship leader Charles Leclerc second at Melbourne’s Albert Park.Sergio Perez took third ahead of his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen. British driver Lando Norris finished fifth for McLaren.Formula One is back in Australia for the first time since the 2020 Grand Prix was cancelled at the eleventh hour because of Covid-19.A record 410,000 fans are expected across the three days with the grandstands full for the opening running of...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Formula One statistics for the Australian Grand Prix

April 7 (Reuters) - Formula One statistics for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the third race of the season. Lap distance: 5.275km. Total distance: 305.950km (58 laps) The most recent race at Albert Park was in 2019 and the circuit has been shortened by 28 metres since, with two...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

What time is F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying and how can I watch it?

The FIA’s attempts to shake up the grid with new regulations for the 2022 season have certainly had the desired impact.After nearly a decade of dominance in F1, Mercedes have now slipped into the middle of the field as Ferrari and Red Bull take charge.Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen look like the early bar-setters, but teammates Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez are not far behind.Meanwhile, the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin need to sort their pace out if they are to challenge at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.Here’s everything you need to know.What time is the Australian...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton braces for more misery in Melbourne as Mercedes rule out upgrades

Lewis Hamilton is braced for more misery in Melbourne after his Mercedes team ruled out any major upgrades for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.Hamilton has already been cast 29 points adrift in the championship race after he finished only 10th at the second round in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago.Mercedes have dominated the sport since 2014 – carrying Hamilton to six titles and winning an unprecedented eight constructors’ championships in succession.But Hamilton and new British team-mate George Russell have all but written off their aspirations unless Mercedes can radically improve their underperforming car.Mercedes’ season has been derailed by ‘porpoising’ –...
MOTORSPORTS

