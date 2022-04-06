“If you really believe in something, then anything is possible in life,” Christian Horner reflects on how Red Bull ended Mercedes’ dominance in F1

Mercedes are unsure what the true pace of their car is and whether they will be able to challenge for victories even after they fix their porpoising issues.Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have managed just one podium finish between them in the first two races of the season – which came in a third place for Hamilton at the opener in Bahrain.LIVE: Follow all the build-up to the Australian Grand PrixBut they are clearly significantly slower than the Ferraris and Red Bulls, an issue that has been put largely down to their porpoising struggles.However, the team’s trackside engineering director...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO