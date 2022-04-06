ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

More Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today

By Christina Edwards
 2 days ago
SPC Outlook Today

The Atlanta Airport registered 2.18 inches of rainfall yesterday as a swath of heavy rain moved through the region.

Air temperatures remained in the upper 50s yesterday afternoon, which limited the severe storm threat for North Georgia. Just a few hours south, temperatures were in the low 60s throughout the Columbus, Macon, and Savannah areas, where numerous storms produced tornadoes and wind damage.

Today’s set up will be different.

Metro Atlanta temperatures are already in the low 60s, and they will climb to the upper 70s through the afternoon. There will also be several hours of dry weather, however the sunshine will help destabilize the atmosphere, allowing thunderstorms to develop between 12pm and 2pm.

By 2pm, the storms will likely be strong to severe enough to produce damaging wind gusts (58+ mph) and potentially large hail. The storms will likely develop along I-20 and areas south through the southern Metro Atlanta area, and they will eventually drift south into the Macon area.

Meanwhile, a cold front will push through North Metro Atlanta later tonight, sparking a line of strong to severe thunderstorms this evening between 7pm and 12am Thursday. The storms will exit the Metro Atlanta area after 3am.

Below is an animation of the Futurecast Radar Imagery for Wednesday Afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Bottom Line: Remain weather-aware today! Stay tuned to 95.5 WSB for updates.

