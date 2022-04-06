Alice Summers – Selfie Superstar 4.6.22

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
British boy band The Wanted announced Wednesday that their star singer died at 33 after he was previously diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. The Wanted announced Parker’s death in a post on Instagram, writing that Parker passed away surrounded by his family and bandmates. “Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”
Avril Lavigne will be hitting the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre stage this upcoming summer. If you grew up like I did jamming out to "Sk8terboi" and "Complicated" - it's the perfect time to go feel the nostalgia. Considering the song "Complicated" just turned 20 years old, it's almost a guarantee...
Eva Marcille brought her fashion A-game while enjoying a trip to New York with her daughter, Marley Rae Sterling. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum stunned in a couple of chic ensembles throughout the trip, as she captured in a series of recent photos on Instagram. On April 5, Eva...
From Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, Steffy’s loved ones show up for her in a big way as she reaches a critical crossroads, Ridge vows that justice will be served, and an intense moment brings about a new understanding between Taylor and Sheila. Read on, and we’ll go over all the details of these teasers and more.
Comments / 0