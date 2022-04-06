ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa police shoot teen they say was armed during stolen car mix up

CNN
 3 days ago
Wauwatosa police said the shooting happened during a stolen vehicle investigation

MILWAUKEE — Wauwatosa police officers shot a 17-year-old after a police chase Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near North 92nd and West Congress streets in Milwaukee.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers patrolling near North 92nd and West Marion streets spotted a silver Pontiac around 10:40 p.m. that was reported stolen in Milwaukee.

The officers said they approached the vehicle while it was parked in an alley between North 92nd and North 91st and West Congress streets.

Officers said the teen driver got out of the vehicle armed with a gun and did not comply with the officers' commands.

Police said the teen then ran toward officers.

The two officers then fired their weapons and hit the teenage suspect.

"He was lying on the ground. He wasn't dead ... he was moving. He was talking," a neighbor said.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital. His family told 12 News he is stable and recovering.

Police said the suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.

Investigators did not say how many times the teen was shot or where.

He was alone in the car.

Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis spoke with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"Again it's a very terrible set of circumstances. I'm just glad everyone is alive today," MacGillis said.

He said police later learned that the car belonged to the teen and his family, and that the family recovered their stolen car prior to the shooting, but did not report it to police.

"It was still listed as a stolen vehicle when officers observed the vehicle and they ran the plate, it came back still listed as stolen," said MacGillis. "How are we supposed to know if the public doesn't let us know that they recovered their own vehicle? And I'm not trying to cast blame here by any means."

Family told 12 News the car belonged to the teen.

12 News asked MacGillis if the teen pointed the weapon at officers, but he would not say.

The entire encounter was captured on police body and dash camera video.

Investigators are not releasing it to the public while Milwaukee Police investigate.

"Why does a 17 year old have a firearm in their hand? Why does that happen? They're endangering their own lives and they're endangering the lives of my officers and the community. This has to stop," MacGillis said.

One officer involved is 34 years old with more than eight years of service.

The other officer is 30 years old with more than five years of experience.

They were placed on paid administrative duty.

"No police officer goes to work thinking I hope I shoot my gun today," said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride.

The names of the officers and suspect have not been released.

The Milwaukee Police Department is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

WISN 12 continues to gather more information on this developing story.

