ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Report: No Movement Is Expected at PSG Before Early May

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

After Paris Saint-Germain crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid, there was plenty of outrage calling for the jobs of manager Mauricio Pochettino, sporting director Leonardo, and even president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The season has proceeded with no one losing their job...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen questions why his boss Erik ten Hag would go to a team that's 'been doing BADLY for years' as he aims a dig at Manchester United amid club's interest in the Dutchman

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen has taunted Manchester United by questioning why his boss Erik ten Hag would join a team that's 'been doing badly for years'. Ten Hag, who's been at the Dutch side since 2017, is one of the frontrunners to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Erik ten Hag: Man Utd closer to appointing Ajax coach as new boss

Manchester United have edged closer to naming Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager. Old Trafford officials continue to insist the process of appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor is not complete and that it is premature to say a deal has been done. However, it is understood...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
The Independent

Erik ten Hag leaves Manchester United with doubts after outlining plans in manager interview

Erik ten Hag told Manchester United he believes the job is a five-year project during his interview for the permanent manager’s role, and that the first element he would correct is physical conditioning. The Ajax coach was one of the first to sit down with the club’s football staff in the search for a new manager, but it is understood he did not make a 100 per cent cast-iron case for his appointment.While Ten Hag is still seen as the favourite, such an impression echoes the views of the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy last summer. They did not feel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea no longer alive in Champions League tie after 'alarming' performance vs Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel conceded Chelsea's Champions League defence was dead in the water after Real Madrid laid their defensive frailties bare to seize a 3-1 quarter-final advantage. The reigning European champions must overturn a two-goal deficit in next week's return in the Bernabeu to have any chance of defending their crown after Karim Benzema scored two extraordinary first-half headers and punished Edouard Mendy's error to leave 13-time winners Real in control after his hat-trick in successive Champions League outings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Manchester United#Paris Saint Germain#The Uefa Champions League#Real Madrid#French#Canal Supporters#Brazilian#Argentine
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema joins Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming the only players to score successive hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages... with striker also the first to net three in a game against Chelsea in Europe

Karim Benzema became just the second player in Champions League history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the competition after his three goals against Chelsea for Real Madrid. Prior to Wednesday night, the Frenchman's former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to have scored...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction as Benzema scores hat-trick

Karim Benzema scored a scintillating hat-trick to put Real Madrid in control of their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea, with a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.The Frenchman netted two sublime headers in the first half and, although Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea with a header of his own before half-time, Benzema capitalised on a clanger from Edouard Mendy early in the second period to make it 3-1.It was an incredibly entertaining, open game in west London but the Blues have it all to do in Madrid next week to take the defence of their Champions League trophy to the semi-final stage.The contest is a rematch of one of last season’s semi-finals, where the Premier League side emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners, but this time they will have to produce an almighty European comeback to set up a last-four clash with either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.Follow all the reaction from Stamford Bridge below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United identify important transfer target to replace failed Solskjaer signing

Manchester United have identified the right-back position as an area that needs strengthening in this summer’s transfer window. The Red Devils are concerned by the lack of progress made by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a big-money signing by previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019, and a source connected to the club has told CaughtOffside they expect a change could be made in that position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand tells Manchester United to 'trust the manager and the process' like Arsenal have with Mikel Arteta when the Red Devils finally hire their new boss... with Ajax's Erik ten Hag closing in on a move to Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to follow Arsenal's lead by backing manager Mikel Arteta and 'trust the process' when they hire their new boss as Erik ten Hag closes in on a move to Old Trafford. As Sportsmail reported on Wednesday night, the Red Devils are closing in on...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy