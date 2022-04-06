ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungary working on "solution" to pay for Russian gas in May - foreign minister

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s gas supply is based on a bilateral contract with a payment obligation to Gazprom due in May, and the solution for this payment is currently being worked out, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question on whether Hungary could pay in roubles for the Russian gas imports, Szijjarto told reporters:

“Our first payment obligation is due at the end of May. The technical solution is there to allow us to be able to pay for the gas we have used, and the technical details of this solution are currently being worked out.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

