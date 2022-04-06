ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know this Wednesday, April 6

By Michael O'Brien
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says to be ready for a long stretch of rain. Today’s five things to know features more details on the fatal stolen car crash that resulted in a 13-year old’s death.

Police radio, security video reveal details of Albany fatal crash

Police radio and security video reveal more details of the Albany stolen car, police pursuit, and fatal crash, that killed a 13-year-old boy.

Albany Schools release statement on 13-year-old death

Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams released a statement on the fatal stolen car crash that killed a 13-year-old student.

Man convicted after intoxicated fatal crash

An Amsterdam man was convicted for vehicular manslaughter after a fatal crash in Amsterdam back in 2021.

Bench warrant issued in injured/abandoned puppy case

The woman charged in connection with the puppy found abandoned and injured in Troy missed her court date again. This is the third time she missed her court date and a bench warrant has been issued.

Man arrested with loaded handgun

An Albany man was arrested last night after police found him with a loaded gun.

Community Policy