Avs Grades in another win over Pittsburgh Penguins (+)

By Kelsey Hammond
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Johnson : B+ – He was third in minutes tonight...

Pgh Hockey Now

Shesterkin Taunts Penguins During Postgame Scrum

Things did not go well for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Sidney Crosby, John Marino, and Radim Zohorna were sick (non-COVID). The New York Rangers beat them for the third time in two weeks. Igor Shesterkin had an answer for the Penguins best scoring chances. On Thursday, New York...
Fort Morgan Times

Feisty star center Nathan MacKinnon scores twice as Avalanche finishes off sweep of Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Nathan MacKinnon has plenty more fight in him. The Avalanche center escaped what the team feared was a broken bone in his hand from a fight against Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on March 27, but speaking publicly for the first time about it here on Tuesday night, MacKinnon said he’d do it all over again after leading Colorado to a 6-4 victory over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Over the Stars

What a road trip for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They could have won all four games, but blew a 5-1 lead against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Otherwise, it would have been perfect. As it was, seven of eight points isn’t a bad haul for the difficulty of the opposition.
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
