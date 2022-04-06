4-year-old, woman hurt by ricocheted bullets after fight in Athens, police say

Shooting Rocksprings Athens suspects From left to right: Jeal Williams, Shontiva Myers, Yolanda Myers

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are in jail after a fight ended in a shooting that hurt two people, including a 4-year-old.

Athens-Clarke police responded to the shooting off Rocksprings Court around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found several people fighting outside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shontiva Myers is accused of firing multiple shots toward the ground during Saturday’s fight. Police said the bullets ricocheted off the ground and hit a 4-year-old boy and 34-year-old woman.

Both the boy and woman have since been released from the hospital.

Police said Shontiva Myers, Jeal Williams, Yolanda Myers and a fourth person drove from Atlanta to Athens with guns after they heard a young relative of theirs had gotten into a fight.

Police charged Shontiva Myers and Williams with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm. Police charged Yolanda Myers with disorderly conduct.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group