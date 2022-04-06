ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Voices: An existential war is raging – and I don’t mean in Ukraine

By Donnachadh McCarthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbe8R_0f0rze2d00

As Ukraine fights desperately for survival in the face of the existential threat from Vladimir Putin, an even more important battle has broken out to save our planet from the devastating destruction caused by the climate emergency.

On one side is the United Nations (UN) and the International Energy Agency (IEA). Not only do these organisations state that we cannot afford any new fossil fuel investments if we are to hit the 2050 net zero target, they are also backed by the public when it comes to decarbonisation. The European Investment Bank (EIB), too, banned all new fossil fuel investments last year, in a seemingly radical move.

Meanwhile, Barclays, HSBC, Shell, BP and their cheerleaders in the right-wing, billionaire-owned media – including The Sun, The Daily Mail, and a small group of Tory MPs called the Net Zero Scrutiny Group – are notable figures opposing these urgent changes. Indeed, the latest Fossil Fuel Finance Report showed Barclays and HSBC had invested $297bn in fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement in 2015.

The Ukrainian war has triggered an energy crisis, which encouragingly prompted the EU to speed up plans to wean itself off fossil fuels. The IEA also laid out a series of immediate measures to quickly reduce fossil fuel consumption, such as lower road speed limits and reducing public transport fares. The Mail and The Sun screamed instead for the UK to ramp up North Sea oil investments and a return to earthquake-triggering fracking for gas — neither of which would reduce consumer bills by a penny!

Worst still was the government’s reaction, when they failed their moral duty to the Conference of Parties (COP) process and declared that they were unequivocally committed to increased investment in North Sea hydrocarbons.

In Monday’s speech launching the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres excoriated governments and businesses, accusing them of lies and failure to cut global emissions. He added: “Investing in new fossil fuel infrastructure is moral and economic madness”.

As he spoke, climate protectors from the Extinction Rebellion and a new group called Just Stop Oil were unleashing blockades of 13 oil terminals and tanker-surfing, as they made the exact same demand of the UK government – stop all new fossil fuel investments.

Their spokesperson told this column last night that their aim was to interrupt the just-in-time supply chain to petrol stations, to force the government to act, just like the 2000 fuel protests forced governments since then to disastrously pour over £120bn into cutting fossil fuel duties. A year ago, The Independent launched its Stop Fuelling the Climate Crisis Campaign, recognising that to have any hope of a renewable energy economy, we have to stop the flood of trillions of dollars into fossil fuel investments as the minimum first step, and divert this spigot of cash into a fair transition.

It is in this frenzied existential moment in human history, that the Just Stop Oil and the Extinction Rebellion blockades are taking place. There will be naysayers who will oppose any peaceful action that disrupts the public , but all successful human rights movements attracted the same naysaying: Martin Luther King, the suffragettes, Nelson Mandela, and Gandhi were all reviled in their time.

But what is extraordinary is that this time the UN secretary general is passionately on the side of the activists, calling governments and businesses criminal arsonists, setting fire to humanity’s home.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

The actions by Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion are extremely timid when compared to the scale of the genocidal threat. As the Guterres said: “Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals. But the truly dangerous radicals are the countries increasing production of fossil fuels. Investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is moral and economic madness”.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson told this column that their tanker-surfing and terminal blockades were designed to be easily replicated by others across the country. They and the Extinction Rebellion are determined to keep up these actions until the government agrees to the IPCC and IEA demand that they stop investing billions in destructive fossil fuel investments. They need to invest instead in renewables, insulation and energy storage, which will not only save humanity but also, with social justice, reduce bills for consumers.

The moment of truth has arrived; there is but a tiny sliver of hope that we do not breach 1.5C. How the battle plays out over coming weeks will determine whether we pull back from the edge and start building it into a 2030 zero carbon lifeline instead, or dash that hope forever.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nelson Mandela
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Ukraine#The United Nations#Un#Iea#Barclays#Shell#Bp#Sun#The Daily Mail#The Paris Agreement#Ukrainian#Eu
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: Ukraine forces say they defeated ‘elite’ Russian armored brigade

Ukrainian forces claimed on Thursday that they had defeated an “elite” Russian armored brigade during a recent battle. “38th OMSBr zs rf [38th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade] and its scrap metal,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Strategic Command said in a Facebook post. “More precisely, this is exactly what our defenders turn units of the occupier into, no matter how ‘elite’ they may be.”
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

593K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy