Detroit, MI

Nedeljkovic makes 47 saves, Red Wings rally past Bruins

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit goalie also has assist; Boston fails to gain in Atlantic. Detroit recorded 5 different goal scorers in the win over the Bruins, including the go-ahead from Filip Zadina and 47 saves by Alex Nedeljkovic. 05:07 •. Alex Nedeljkovic made 47 saves and had an assist for the Detroit...

www.nhl.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings reportedly sign F Pontus Andreasson

According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings have signed yet another Swedish player. Sportbladet is reporting that the Red Wings have signed F Pontus Andreasson. Andreasson is a 23-year-old undrafted forward who was second in the Swedish Hockey League rookie scoring this season. According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman Andrew Peeke

Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke is a 24-year-old from Parkland, Fla., who has become one of the most dependable defensemen on the team. Drafted by the Jackets in 2016 as a second-round pick (34th overall), he spent three seasons at Notre Dame and was the team captain his final year before signing an entry-level contract with Columbus in April 2019. Prior to that, Peeke was named to the USHL All-Rookie team in 2016 and the Hockey East All-Rookie team in 2017.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

GAME DAY - 07.04.22

NHL
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens have returned from their four-game road trip to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. The Habs came home after beating Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday. Trailing by a pair of goals after the first period, the Canadiens didn't give up against the defending Stanley Cup champs.
NHL
NHL

'PRETTY COOL TO THINK ABOUT'

ANAHEIM - It's a massive milestone for Trevor Lewis. Playing 800 regular-season NHL games is an impressive feat. But that said, the game itself is an important one to the Flames as they look to build another lengthy win streak in their quest to capture the Pacific Division. So, it...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'HIT IT AS HARD AS I CAN'

The buzz around the rink following a big win over the Ducks. "That was nice. I had - I don't know how many chances to do it. I think I hit every defenceman on their team at least once, so it was nice to hit the net." ON WALKING IN...
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit faces Winnipeg, aims to end road losing streak

LINE: Jets -290, Red Wings +231; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Winnipeg looking to break its four-game road skid. The Jets are 19-14-2 at home. Winnipeg has scored 215 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 41.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Mailbag: Kane, Toews future with Blackhawks, Sabres growth

Here is the April 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which of these guys will still be with their current teams when the puck drops next October: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, Mackenzie Blackwood, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Forsberg? -- @jreinitzesq.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Don Granato just about summed up Kyle Okposo the hockey player following the Sabres' loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. "You could bring your neighbor who doesn't know anything about hockey and he's going to see that compete and that work ethic out of Kyle," Granato said. "That's the drive. He's as passionate about the sport of hockey as he was when he was 17 years old, and that drive pushes him."
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a third-straight defeat

The Tampa Bay Lightning want to round their game into playoff form with three weeks left in the regular season, but, right now, they just need a win. The Lightning lost for the third-consecutive game on Wednesday after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. In the previous two Stanley Cup seasons, the Bolts were noted for their ability to keep one loss from turning into two and shutting down losing skids before they could happen.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS

SAN JOSE - The Flames will have new faces in the lineup against the Sharks. Blueliners Juuso Valimaki and Connor Mackey will skate, along with Brett Ritchie who returns to the fold. Dan Vladar will start in net. Below are the lines and pairing from the pregame skate:. Lines. Johnny...
NHL
NHL

Official Stars Podcast: The good and the bad in final stretch

This week, DallasStars.com's Mike Heika joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh to discuss the Stars' recent run of consistency in one-goal games, and why they're doing just enough to secure victories. Plus, what having (soon-to-be) three 30-goal scorers means for the offense, a "feckless" stretch for the power play and more.
NHL
NHL

Rangers Power Play Scores Win Against Devils | GAME STORY

New York tallied twice on the man-advantage to lift it to a 3-1 victory against the Devils. The Rangers scored two power-play goals in a 3-1 victory against New Jersey at Prudential Center Tuesday night. Yegor Sharangovich scored the lone goal an injury-depleted Devils team. The Rangers had goals from...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Avalanche play hilarious water game in new video

Players try to get each other spit out a glass of water. The Colorado Avalanche made it rain indoors. Players participated in a hilarious game where one teammate fills their mouth with water as their partner attempts to make them spit it out. There were a range of tactics used...
NHL
NHL

First woman to referee AHL game talks start in officiating

Guay latest guest on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast. Katie Guay is a guest on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps. Guay became the first woman to officiate an American Hockey League game when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh...
NHL
NHL

Flyers defeat Blue Jackets in Atkinson return to Columbus

COLUMBUS -- Kevin Connauton scored for the first time in more than three years, helping the Philadelphia Flyers defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Martin Jones made 26 saves for the Flyers (23-37-11), who scored three straight goals in the second period and had lost...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

MTL@NJD: Game recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens exploded for seven goals at Prudential Center on Thursday, beating the New Jersey Devils by a score of 7-4. With Paul Byron and Justin Barron staying home in Montreal, Tyler Pitlick, Kale Clague, and Chris Wideman drew back into the lineup. Jordan Harris was a healthy scratch.
NHL
NHL

Jets shift focus to home stand finale against Colorado

WINNIPEG - The disappointment from Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Red Wings still sits in the pit of the Winnipeg Jets' stomachs, but they know there is work to be done. Thursday's 35-minute practice at Canada Life Centre was about preparing for the Colorado Avalanche, the next opponent on Winnipeg's three-game home stand.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NHL

Devils Bested by Habs | GAME STORY

New Jersey loses its fifth straight in a 7-4 loss to Montreal. Montreal scored the opening goal five minutes into the game and never trailed in an eventual 7-4 victory against New Jersey Thursday night at Prudential Center. The Devils, who went 0 for 4 on the homestand and have...
NEWARK, NJ

