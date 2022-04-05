ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Week 1 Fantasy Baseball Resources (2022)

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball is finally back, and we’re hitting the ground running with our in-season content here at FantasyPros. You’ve drafted your teams, but the work isn’t over. The MLB season is a marathon, and championships aren’t won in April. Luckily for you, we have a fantastic lineup of fantasy baseball experts who...

www.fantasypros.com

ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker’s honest reaction to Kenley Jansen’s forgettable Braves debut

New Atlanta Braves’ closer Kenley Jansen endured a rough start to his Braves career on Friday. Jansen entered a 7-3 game in the ninth inning. He went on to surrender three runs and almost blew the game. He was able to escape the jam with the lead and a Braves win, but the performance was not exactly what Atlanta was hoping to see from the former Dodgers star pitcher. Nonetheless, Braves manager Brian Snitker is not overly-concerned about Jansen’s underwhelming debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (4/7) PREMIUM

Opening Day has differing slate sizes and start times between FanDuel and DraftKings. FanDuel’s main slate features seven games and begins at 2:20 pm ET. Meanwhile, DraftKings’ main slate includes six games and starts at 4:10 pm ET. Thursday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. My favorite stacks for Opening Day...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Bradley Zimmer traded to the Blue Jays

Zimmer was traded from Cleveland to Toronto on Thursday for RP Anthony Castro. (The Athletic) The former Guardians outfielder is coming off an abysmal season in 2021 when he hit just .227. However, he did steal 15 bases last season. Zimmer is unlikely to start too many games in the loaded Toronto lineup, but if anyone injuries occur, he could find his way onto the fantasy radar once again.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Matthew Freedman’s Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Rankings (2022)

The NFL Draft is approaching, and that means it’s prime time to prepare for your dynasty rookie draft or dynasty startup draft. Either way, you need to get acquainted with the 2022 NFL Draft class. There is a lot of talent joining the NFL ranks yet again, and our analysts are here to help you prep for your drafts.
NFL
Person
Bob Feller
Person
Byron Buxton
fantasypros.com

Brooks Raley earns the save in Rays' season opener

Brooks Raley recorded one out to close out the Rays' 2-1 win over the Orioles on Friday, earning his first save of the season. If you had Raley on your Tampa Bay closer bingo card, it's time to collect your winnings. Raley, who has a career 5.62 ERA, was summoned to face a lefty, Cedric Mullins, with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on first base. Raley got Mullins swinging to end the game, locking down his fourth career save. This may not be the last for the veteran, but it's highly unlikely that he'll top three or four, as he's no more than a situational lefty. Chase saves elsewhere.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Daily Opener: Jose Berrios, Sean Manaea, Javier Baez (4/9)

Greetings, friends. We’re back for another baseball season. More importantly, we have a fun new series this year!. Welcome to the Daily Opener. Every morning, I’ll be with you to recap the previous day of baseball and talk about what stood out to me. We’ll find fun stats. We’ll lament some injuries. We’ll take a peek at the day ahead. And we’ll have a few laughs.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Brandin Cooks signs extension with Texans

Brandin Cooks and the Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension according to Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter of ESPN on Twitter) Cooks will return as the top target for Davis Mills. Despite rumors of teams wanting to trade for him, the Texans decided to keep him in Houston and lock him up for two more years. He should see plenty of targets again as the unquestioned number one option on a team that will likely be throwing the ball often late in games.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Players In Bad Situations To Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

Kyle Pitts (TE – ATL): (ECR 41, TE3) Pitts is coming off a historic rookie season after finishing with 1026 yards on 68 catches in 17 games in 2021, finishing as the TE7 in Half-PPR formats. On top of this, he only scored one TD the entire season, and many fantasy analysts expect Pitts to have some positive touchdown regression in 2022 as well as an overall breakout year in his second season with the Falcons.
NFL
fantasypros.com

10 Best Ball WR Risers & Fallers (2022 Fantasy Football)

D.J. Moore (CAR) “I want D.J. Moore in best ball. Granted, I’ve always wanted Moore, but the fact that more people don’t seem to recognize the 24-year-old’s upside is astounding. Only five players in NFL history have more receiving yards than Moore (4,313) has before turning 25: Randy Moss (5,396), Mike Evans (4,579), Larry Fitzgerald (4,544), DeAndre Hopkins (4,487) and Odell Beckham Jr. (4,424). Of all NFL wide receivers, he’s the only one with 1,200-plus yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons — and yet he’s coming off objectively his worst season in years (68.1 yards receiving per game, 7.1 yards per target, four touchdowns in 17 games). Moore is likely to enjoy positive regression in 2022: He has 75.0 yards receiving per game and 8.5 yards per target over the past three years, and four touchdowns are his absolute floor given his yardage production. His quarterback situation isn’t likely to get any worse than what he had last year with Sam Darnold and Cam Newton, and it could improve dramatically if the Panthers trade for a veteran or take a passer in Round 1 of the draft.”
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson’s Contract Reportedly Has Major Exception

The Cleveland Browns knew going into the Deshaun Watson move that there were 22 reasons it could possibly go wrong. And because of that, it looks like the club put some provisions into his massive five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal to protect itself should something go awry. A couple weeks...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Andrew Kittredge earns win on Friday against Orioles

Andrew Kittredge pitched a scoreless eighth inning on Friday against the Orioles, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one. He earned the win when the Rays took the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth inning. Fantasy Impact:. The win is obviously good to see,...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Prospect Profile: Malik Willis (2022 Fantasy Football)

Malik Willis possesses possibly the broadest range of outcomes for any player in the NFL Draft. He began his collegiate career at Auburn as a three-star prospect (2017-2018), attempting just 14 passes before entering the transfer portal after the 2018 season. He redshirted in 2019 after the NCAA denied his request to play immediately. Willis then spent his next two years tearing it up at Liberty, flashing the tantalizing tools that now have him in the first round (and possibly top-five) discussion. His college resume concludes with a 78.7 QBR (66th percentile, per PlayerProfiler.com) and 8.5 yards per attempt (64th percentile). He is a magnificent ball of clay who could be molded into a franchise-changing player or go down in NFL lore as a “what could have been” cautionary tale.
NFL
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Melvin Gordon in discussions with Ravens about potential contract

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is in discussions with the Baltimore Ravens about a potential deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network ) Gordon, who’s the top available RB still on the market, would add to a potentially crowded backfield in Baltimore if he were to sign with the Ravens. Baltimore was plagued by injuries at the running back position in 2021 with JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards both suffering season ending injuries in the preseason, but both players are expected to be ready for the 2022 campaign. Gordon, Dobbins, and Edwards would all likely contribute in the rushing game and Gordon would be the favorite to see the bulk of the passing down work, though Baltimore hasn’t been an offense that gives many targets to the RB position. If Gordon were to sign, Dobbins and Gordon should be viewed as no better than mid to low end RB2’s, possibly RB3’s depending on how the workloads shake out. In Denver, fantasy managers rejoice with this news, as this would provide a clear path for Javonte Williams to catapult into RB1 territory.
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Derek Brown’s RB3s with RB1 Potential (2022 Fantasy Football)

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and this yearly spectacle is another stone skipping across the NFL calendar that will create ripple effects throughout the running back landscape. Before we readjust with the fallout of rookies entering the conversation, let’s discuss some rushers currently outside the top 24 in our ECR that have RB1 upside in 2022.
NFL

