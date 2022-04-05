Week 1 Fantasy Baseball Resources (2022)

D.J. Moore (CAR) “I want D.J. Moore in best ball. Granted, I’ve always wanted Moore, but the fact that more people don’t seem to recognize the 24-year-old’s upside is astounding. Only five players in NFL history have more receiving yards than Moore (4,313) has before turning 25: Randy Moss (5,396), Mike Evans (4,579), Larry Fitzgerald (4,544), DeAndre Hopkins (4,487) and Odell Beckham Jr. (4,424). Of all NFL wide receivers, he’s the only one with 1,200-plus yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons — and yet he’s coming off objectively his worst season in years (68.1 yards receiving per game, 7.1 yards per target, four touchdowns in 17 games). Moore is likely to enjoy positive regression in 2022: He has 75.0 yards receiving per game and 8.5 yards per target over the past three years, and four touchdowns are his absolute floor given his yardage production. His quarterback situation isn’t likely to get any worse than what he had last year with Sam Darnold and Cam Newton, and it could improve dramatically if the Panthers trade for a veteran or take a passer in Round 1 of the draft.”
