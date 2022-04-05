Week 1 Fantasy Baseball Resources (2022)

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is in discussions with the Baltimore Ravens about a potential deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network ) Gordon, who’s the top available RB still on the market, would add to a potentially crowded backfield in Baltimore if he were to sign with the Ravens. Baltimore was plagued by injuries at the running back position in 2021 with JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards both suffering season ending injuries in the preseason, but both players are expected to be ready for the 2022 campaign. Gordon, Dobbins, and Edwards would all likely contribute in the rushing game and Gordon would be the favorite to see the bulk of the passing down work, though Baltimore hasn’t been an offense that gives many targets to the RB position. If Gordon were to sign, Dobbins and Gordon should be viewed as no better than mid to low end RB2’s, possibly RB3’s depending on how the workloads shake out. In Denver, fantasy managers rejoice with this news, as this would provide a clear path for Javonte Williams to catapult into RB1 territory.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO