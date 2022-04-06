ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters Par 3 Contest: Time, TV coverage, streaming info for Wednesday's event at Augusta National

 2 days ago

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the charming Masters Par 3 Contest and all its adorable characters returns this Wednesday to Augusta National Golf Club beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

The family affair on a course where the holes measure from 70 to 140 yards began in 1960 with three-time Masters champion Sam Snead winning the inaugural contest. Snead also won in 1974 at age 61.

Since then, it has become a family affair with toddlers in miniature white Augusta National jumpsuits. Wives and girlfriends trying to make a putt. Children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews serving as caddies. And plenty of holes-in-one.

— Steve DiMeglio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXUIT_0f0rxTLw00
Kevin Kisner's son Henry James sets up his putt at the fourth green during the 2019 Par 3 Contest. Michael Madrid, USA TODAY Sports

PHOTOS: Masters Par 3 Contest through the years

TIGERS: Woods set for Masters return but still a game-time decision

OPINION: Tiger Woods in the 2022 Masters would be a gift to golf

OPINION: 'Walking is the hard part': Tiger confident in his golf at the Masters

Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's event:

What TV channel will broadcast the Masters Par 3 contest?

The Par 3 Contest will be broadcast Wednesday on ESPN from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET .

Where can I watch the Masters Par 3 Contest online?

Masters.com will have live streaming coverage from noon to 5 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will stream its live coverage from noon to 3 p.m. ET.

Who won last year's Masters Par 3 Contest?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Par 3 Contest hasn't been contested since 2019, when Matt Wallace prevailed.

Has anyone ever won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters?

The Par 3 Contest began in 1960 and no golfer has ever won it and a Green Jacket in the same year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters Par 3 Contest: Time, TV coverage, streaming info for Wednesday's event at Augusta National

