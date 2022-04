SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s not often you see a young ballplayer climb the ranks as quickly as St. Louis Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker. In his second minor league season, and only at 19 years old, Walker drew the start at third base in the Springfield Cardinals home opener Friday, an 11-8 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The 2020 first-round draft pick is the only teenager currently rostered by St. Louis’ Double-A affiliate minor league affiliate, and it only took him one game to display talents of that stature.

