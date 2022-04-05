Two dead after a small plane crashes near Marlin, Texas airport

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver veered into oncoming traffic when they hit the truck. The two people in the sedan died at the scene, police say. UPDATE: The driver of the crashed vehicle has been pronounced deceased. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867) pic.twitter.com/TC9ctlZokD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 9, 2022 The driver in the truck was taken to the hospital where they, too, died. Anyone who witnessed any part of this scene is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

