ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birch Tree, MO

Mtn. View Police Makes Monday Meth & Marijuana Arrest

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMtn. View, MO. – On Monday, April 4, 2022, Sergeant Michael Pauly conducted a traffic stop on US 60 for failure to dim headlights to oncoming traffic. During the traffic stop Sergeant Pauly...

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, MO
City
Birch Tree, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Large drug bust, alleged fentanyl in vehicle

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in Laclede County, Missouri, led to a major drug bust on Interstate 44. Police arrested a man named Eric Matthew who was traveling from St. Louis to Springfield. Guns, money and drugs, including white powder believed to be fentanyl, were confiscated from Matthew. If the powder proves to […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Mtn#Police Sergeant
WEHT/WTVW

Pound of meth seized, two men arrested by Indiana police

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous drugs, guns and thousands in cash were seized Monday during a search warrant arrest in northern Indiana. Police say a narcotics investigation lead to the arrests of Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R Hernandez, 20, both from Rochester, Ind. Officers say during their search of the apartment, they found one […]
ROCHESTER, IN
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
12 News

Meth, marijuana and money seized in Avondale drug bust

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A number of drugs are off the streets in Avondale after a recent drug bust, officials said. According to a Facebook post from the Avondale Police Department, the Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on March 17 at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.
AVONDALE, AZ
KOLR10 News

Woman arrested, charged for stealing a vehicle

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged after police found a stolen vehicle at a home on Seattle Road in Waynesville, Missouri. Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said they got information about where the stolen vehicle was on April 4th. The sheriff’s department says Detective Gibbs went to the reported […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Kennett woman found dead in park

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Poplar Bluff police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city park. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers told Region 8 News the woman was Crystal Vanlue, 40, of Kennett. Lt. Josh Stewart said a mushroom hunter discovered Vanlue’s body in...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KOMU

Missouri trooper sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to falsifying traffic stop reports

MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who faced multiple misdemeanor charges amid allegations of falsifying traffic stop reports has pleaded guilty. Sgt. Zachary Czerniewski pleaded guilty Wednesday to 12 counts of purposely violating other provisions of Chapter 590 across Montgomery and Cooper counties. Czerniewski was sentenced...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KTLA

Anaheim police make arrest in seemingly unprovoked assaults

The Anaheim Police Department has made an arrest in a pair of seemingly unprovoked assaults that appeared to have been committed by the same man on March 3. Ivory Julian Anderson Jr., a 32-year-old transient, was arrested Friday evening after Anaheim Police Department officers spotted him near West Broadway and Manchester Avenue and noted that […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho, Mo. woman charged Felony DWI in crash that killed passenger in other car

Approximate location of crash according to authorities. Inset mugshot Stormie Dean, 27, courtesy Newton Co Sheriff’s office. NEOSHO, Mo. — The early hours of Saturday morning a two-vehicle crash, on Baxter St in Neosho claimed the life of a woman. Now Felony DWI charges are filed to the driver who struck the vehicle. “Officers on the scene reported that a...
NEOSHO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy