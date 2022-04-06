ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola High School Band Students Receive Top Marks

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianola High School Band students performed in the annual solo and small ensemble contest this past weekend, with 44...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Kassidy Parnell, A Louisiana High School Student, Receives $4.5 Million In College Scholarships

With more than 100 college acceptances under her belt, this Louisiana high school student is bright and well-deserving. Kassidy Parnell is currently attending Tara High School in Baton Rouge, where she stands victoriously at the top of her class with a 4.1 GPA. She is also dual-enrolled in computer classes at Baton Rouge Community College, in addition to her high school course load. Parnell enjoys English, reading, listening to music, and studying cybersecurity.
LOUISIANA STATE
WVNS

Mural created by Bluefield High School students unveiled

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A mural was unveiled in Downtown Bluefield thanks to a local art club. Students in the Bluefield High School art club completed a mural that showcases the City of Bluefield. City Manager Cecil Marson and other city officials in Bluefield attended its unveiling Monday, March 21, 2022. Teacher, Victoria Lilly said the […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
The Post and Courier

Aiken High School senior named National Merit Finalist, top student by Cambridge

An Aiken High School senior recently received some prestigious honors. Laura Huff was named a National Merit Finalist and a top student in biology for the U.S. by Cambridge. “To become a semifinalist it was based purely on the PSAT score from junior year,” Huff said. “To become a finalist I had to fill out a bunch of information and write a couple of essays and submit it to the website and they selected a finalist from that group.”
AIKEN, SC
Clackamas Review

Gladstone High School Jazz Band takes top honors in league

Students qualify for the state competition during their March 11 performances.Gladstone High School's Jazz Band took first place at the Tri-Valley League Festival in February, then qualified for the state jazz competition during March 11 performances. The GHS band won the league's Outstanding Trombone Section award, while senior trumpet player and vocalist Emme Grisa was recognized as an outstanding soloist for her singing on the jazz standard "Almost Like Being in Love." In a March 8 competition, the band won first place in sight reading at the Clackamas Community College band competition, earning the highest score out of 16 competing bands from all the different divisions. "This year in jazz band we decided to focus more on fun and fundamentals and less on winning any trophies," said Band Director Seth Arnold. "The vibe has been much better. Turns out, when kids are having fun, they tend to score higher as well. I'm extremely proud of their success." This spring, the band will perform at the Rotary Club's Pancake Breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Gladstone High School, as a scholarship fundraiser for the Class of 2022. The band performance starts at 10 a.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianola, IA
Education
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Clermont Sun

Goshen High School Marching Band and Choir had spectacular performances at Disney

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School band and choir had an amazing opportunity to perform in Walt Disney World earlier this month. On February 14th , the choir shared their love of music as they performed a medley of “Disney on Stage” and “Disney Villains” at Disney Springs. The choir was comprised of members of both the Goshen Show Choir and Concert Choirs. It was such a great experience being able to perform for such a diverse audience in the warm Florida sun! The following day, the Goshen Marching Band performed in the Magic Kingdom as they marched and played through the park. It was such a unique experience to not only perform in the Magic Kingdom, but to also be a part of so many people’s Disney experience on that day! The students were able to ‘earn their ears” as honorary cast members for the day. It is so great for our students to be able to have this once in a lifetime experience while sharing their talents with others.
GOSHEN, OH
WLOX

High school students attend leadership summit at MGCCC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - High school students across the state gathered at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Wednesday for the 2022 Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit. Nearly 300 students attended the event that Congressman Steven Palazzo hosted for the ninth year. “We have to make sure our young people, our future...
GULFPORT, MS
ValleyCentral

Local high school receives nominations for Palm Awards

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission High School Encore Theatre has earned five Rio Grande Valley Theatre Awards (The Palm Awards) nominations. The Palm Awards are a celebration of outstanding student achievement, highlighting the work of high school students and teachers involved in theatre arts education, according to a press release. The MHS Encore Theatre […]
MISSION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy