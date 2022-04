JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Franciscan friar who pleaded guilty to sexual battery earlier this month in Jefferson County has been sent to jail. David Morrier was sentenced March 11 to stay in a Steubenville residence until his paperwork allows a transfer to Pennsylvania. According to court documents, he couldn't stay where he originally was to go. With no other residence available, he suggested being held in jail until a place could be found for him.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO