Gunter, TX

TGCA All-State Honors

By KXII Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe All-State list is out for the Texas Girls Coaches Association and few area players were named All-State. The list includes a pair of...

Related
Junction City Daily Union

Chapman students qualify for Kansas All-State Honor Choirs

Students from Chapman High School and Chapman Middle School auditioned and qualified for Kansas All-State Honor Choirs. On Feb. 24 and 25, they performed at Century II in Wichita, Kansas for an audience of thousands. This is the highest honor a vocal music student can achieve in the State of Kansas.
CHAPMAN, KS
Austin American-Statesman

Smithville's Brooke Otto ready to lead Tiger softball team to playoff run

Brooke Otto’s competitive juices were flowing against softball archrival La Grange. After Smithville scored three runs in the fifth inning to tie the District 20-4A contest at 5-5 on March 29, Otto, the Tigers’ ace in the circle, didn’t allow a hit in the sixth and seventh innings. Of the nine pitches in her arsenal, she said she favored the off-speed curveball.
SMITHVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Replay: Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders golf team wins in playoff

The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders must have felt like someone pulled the rug out from under them. After being presented their medals as the runner-up team in District 10-6A, UIL officials noticed an administrative error in last week's playoff with Rockwall at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp. The two...
TYLER, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Ready to win: Mansfield Lady Tigers

Despite falling to The Woodlands deep in playoffs last year, the Mansfield Lady Tigers posted a season to be proud of. This season, they are appearing in the Regional Tournament for the second-straight year. The Lady Tigers are more than prepared to win and keep pushing forward. VYPE DFW dives into what fans can expect going forward in Mansfield’s Regional Quarterfinal matchup with Klein.
MANSFIELD, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar will leave WAC and return to Southland Conference, sources say

BEAUMONT - Lamar University will leave the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and head back to Southland Conference after just 1 season, sources confirmed to KFDM's Mike Friedman. Lamar University will host a press conference Friday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at the Nancy and Ken Evans Welcome Center on the...
BEAUMONT, TX
Pleasanton Express

Eagles driving for a district championship

Pleasanton boys golf will make the short trip to Floresville on Wednesday for the district tournament flying high after recent results on the links. The Eagles won every tournament they played in during the month of March. Pleasanton won the Jourdanton Invitational on March 2 and the two-day Uvalde tournament right before taking a week off for spring break. It was during that break that the Eagles lost alumni Travis Garcia in the March 15 auto accident involving Garcia’s college golf team in West Texas. As they prepared for the home stretch of the season, the current Eagles decided to dedicate all of their remaining tournaments to the memory of Garcia.
PLEASANTON, TX
KSST Radio

Wildcats Baseball Can’t Keep Up, Losing to Longview 10-4

Baseball lost a much-needed win in a duel with Longview Wednesday. Errors plagued the Wildcats as walks, errant throws and wild pitches allowed the Lobos to get the victory of Sulphur Springs in the Wednesday duel. Wildcats baseball trailed to start the game. Coach Jerrod Hammack’s team made a rally...
LONGVIEW, TX

