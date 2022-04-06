TGCA All-State Honors

Pleasanton boys golf will make the short trip to Floresville on Wednesday for the district tournament flying high after recent results on the links. The Eagles won every tournament they played in during the month of March. Pleasanton won the Jourdanton Invitational on March 2 and the two-day Uvalde tournament right before taking a week off for spring break. It was during that break that the Eagles lost alumni Travis Garcia in the March 15 auto accident involving Garcia’s college golf team in West Texas. As they prepared for the home stretch of the season, the current Eagles decided to dedicate all of their remaining tournaments to the memory of Garcia.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO