ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids man delivers 550 lbs of medical supplies to Ukraine

By Max Goldwasser
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5Tzj_0f0rfHwA00

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, Ukraine continues to struggle to get even the most basic needs to its people. One Grand Rapids nurse is doing what he can to bridge that gap.

Thad Cummings just returned from Lviv, Ukraine, where he delivered 550 pounds of medical supplies. He told FOX 17 Tuesday, even as their country gets torn apart, Ukrainians still have hope knowing people, like himself, are willing to help.

Cummings, an emergency department nurse at North Ottawa Community Health System, is trained to help people at their lowest points. After seeing the devastation in Ukraine, he knew he had to do something.

“I think the blunt reality is there’s a lot of pain and brokenness in this world," said Cummings. "How are we going to individually, collectively, communally use these skill sets that we have to try and address some of this pain and brokenness in the world?"

Cummings found the answer by turning to his own skill set — medicine. So, he contacted a charity in Ukraine called Charity Foundation Source of Revival (CFSR), who sent back a lengthy list of different needs, from antibiotics to blood pressure medicine.

Cummings then went around buying supplies with the help of some community support, but also had to max out his credit cards to get everything he wanted to bring.

RELATED: Ukraine's Zelenskyy draws parallels with invasion to 1937 bombing of Guernica by Nazi aircraft

“Turns out medicine is very expensive; it’s not always that cheap," Cummings joked.

After spending $8,000, Cummings collected 550 pounds of medical supplies, packing it all into 10 bags of luggage, a backpack and a carry on.

Cummings then flew into Poland and was driven to Lviv, a sort of safe haven city in Ukraine near the border.

CFSR put his supplies into utility vans, along with food and other necessities, and drove them into war zones with active fighting. On their way out, they picked up women and children to smuggle them to safety.

“It is oftentimes these simple acts that bring just a little bit of hope in some of the darkest times that this generation may ever experience in their life," said Cummings.

In a video recorded on Cummings's phone, one of the Ukrainian doctors expressed her gratitude: “Everybody says thank you so, so, so, so much," she said.

After showing FOX 17 that video, Cummings said, “These are the glimmers of hope that keep that fire going in the Ukrainian people."

Cummings came back to the states on Saturday, but after seeing his impact, he's already preparing to do this again.

“Your actions matter," he said. "Your help matters. I may be lucky enough to see it where many people don’t, but it is real for them. Their joy and their tears are a beautiful and difficult reminder of the difficulties in this life. At the same time, we can all make a difference.”

Cummings said his next trip to Ukraine is planned for April 20. Anyone who wants to contribute can connect with Cummings over email: thadcummings@gmail.com.

RELATED: US and allies in Europe set to announce new sanctions on Russia

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Medical Supplies#Ukrainians#Cfsr#Nazi
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

David Muir is no stranger to challenging work situations but his latest move had fans seriously worried. The World News Tonight star has flown to Ukraine to report on the tragic war situation with Russia. David took to Instagram to update his followers with a heartbreaking update as he tried...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy