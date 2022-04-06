ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosque

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0f0rW7wQ00

A hand grenade was thrown into Kabul's largest mosque as worshippers knelt in afternoon prayer on Wednesday, wounding at least six people, an Afghan police spokesman said.

The reason for the attack on the 18th century Pul-e-Khishti mosque in the middle of Kabul’s old city was unclear.

One suspect is in Taliban custody, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

No one has claimed responsibility but it was the second grenade attack in less than a week. At the weekend a grenade was thrown into the middle of a market occupied by money changers, killing one person and wounding 59 others.

Taliban officials blamed the attack on thieves trying to rob the lucrative market.

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eight people burned alive in horrific revenge attack after Indian village leader’s murder

At least eight persons have been charred to death in West Bengal in eastern India, allegedly to avenge the death of a village leader.More than seven houses were locked up and set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district's Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women, but authorities are yet to identify them.Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Mosque#Taliban#Grenade#Wounding#Afghan
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine

April 5 (UPI) -- A court in the United Arab Emirates sentenced an Israeli woman who was convicted of cocaine possession to death Tuesday. The woman, identified as 43-year-old photography studio owner Fidaa Kiwan, was arrested a week after arriving in Dubai for work about a year ago after police found 500 grams of cocaine in the apartment in which she was staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days

El Salvador has continued its crackdown on what officials are calling a war on gangs as the government has arrested 6,000 gang members in response to a killing spree in March. The rise in gang violence caused a countrywide state of emergency, but advocates claim some of the efforts are creating a framework for abuse. April 6, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

8 dead after United Nations helicopter shot down by rebels in Congo

Congo's army said rebels in the country's east shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and U.N. observers on Tuesday and the U.N. said there were no survivors. The helicopter was carrying out reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo along with another helicopter when it was...
MILITARY
CBS DFW

Inmate escapes custody at DFW Airport

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman being transported from Missouri to the Dallas County Jail to face drug charges escaped from the deputy who was escorting her at DFW Airport on April 8.Jerrecca Louise Stevenson, 24, was last seen walking near a hotel in Euless wearing a red hoodie, a black tank top, and gray sweatpants. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said she still had restraints on at the time of her escape from custody.Stevenson faced charges for Insufficient Bond on Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Possession of Controlled Substance and will now face an additional charge for Escape.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Dallas County Sheriff's Office at 214-749-8641.
DALLAS, TX
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

602K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy