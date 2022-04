Metro’s new 8.5-mile Crenshaw/LAX light rail line really is approaching the finish line. According to testimony at yesterday’s Metro board Executive Management Committee, staff reported that Crenshaw segments A and B (explained below) are substantially complete, essentially meaning that they have passed from the contractor’s responsibility to Metro’s responsibility. After substantial completion, Metro generally needs about six months to test the line, to train operators, and to work out any problems – prior to opening to the public.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO