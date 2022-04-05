The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its next class of ambassadors now through Nov. 4. HACC Ambassadors are a highly visible, prestigious group of volunteers who give their time to provide a crucial link between the Chamber, its members and the community. Ambassadors are passionate about the Chamber and their involvement not only benefits our organization, but their participation helps their own business exposure as well.

