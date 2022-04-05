Read full article on original website
Morgan County Health Ratings Oct. 17-22
Comfort Inn, 3239 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 89. Culver’s Restaurant, 2009 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 92. Hometown Market, 1820 Sixth Avenue SE, Decatur, 93. Hometown Market – deli, 412 Sparkman St., NW, Hartselle, 93. Hometown Market – meat Market, 412 Sparkman St., NW, Hartselle, 95. Comfort Inn,...
School officials, volunteer firefighters say state constitutional amendment is crucial
School officials from the three school districts in Morgan County say they depend on online sales tax funds to operate and build new schools, and the local law enabling them to retain the bulk of those funds will have more permanence if a constitutional amendment is approved by voters next month.
Veterans Day holiday alters garbage schedule
The garbage schedule for the City of Hartselle for Veterans Day week is as follows:. Monday-Wednesday’s garbage routes will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run on Thursday. Please refer to the 2022 recycle calendar for recycle route changes. There will be no yard waste pick-up...
Chamber accepting ambassadors applications through Nov. 4
The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its next class of ambassadors now through Nov. 4. HACC Ambassadors are a highly visible, prestigious group of volunteers who give their time to provide a crucial link between the Chamber, its members and the community. Ambassadors are passionate about the Chamber and their involvement not only benefits our organization, but their participation helps their own business exposure as well.
Town of Falkville holds Trunk or Treat
Members of the Falkville community gathered this past week to celebrate some family fun in costume at the Trunk or Treat event held downtown.
Halloween carnival brings family fun to Falkville
Community members enjoyed a petting zoo, hay ride, games and more at the Halloween carnival hosted by the William Robinson Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary 10774 in Falkville. The free fun also included food, candy and bingo for children.
Morgan County Tech Park students building for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing
FLORETTE — When Mazda Toyota Manufacturing representatives toured Brewer High last month during discussions on workforce partnerships, a display suddenly caught their eye. Two custom cornhole boards with an emblem representing the Morgan County school district’s Technology Park were hanging in the tech program’s workshop located at Brewer. Students in the program had built those cornhole boards as well as others over the past few years. The MTM officials were intrigued.
Cross-Country teams qualify for state championships
It was a good week for local cross-country teams at their sectionals. Four schools had runners qualify for state championships on Saturday, while Priceville’s boys and girls teams and the Hartselle and Brewer girls’ teams qualified. Priceville. The boys’ and girls’ teams finished second to qualify for the...
Annual Veterans Day parade returns Saturday
The 12th annual Veterans Day parade is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. with a patriotic program honoring all military veterans beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the historic depot. Veterans Day will be recognized nationally on Nov. 11. Parade organizer Lee Y. Greene said he is glad...
Falkville fourth quarter comeback stuns Winston County
DOUBLE SPRINGS – Falkville closed the regular season by stunning the Winston Co. Yellow Jackets with 22 unanswered fourth-quarter points to come from behind to win. Falkville, who had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, had to overcome two double-digit deficits in the first half for the win.
PLAYOFF TIMESecond season arrives for Hartselle, area teams
The regular football season has ended for teams and area teams now look forward to playoff season. Eight of the nine schools have made the AHSAA state playoffs for the first time in Morgan County history. Hartselle. 6A No. 5 Hartselle (10-0) leads the way with their fifth consecutive appearance...
PERFECT 10!Hartselle completes another perfect regular season
HARTSELLE – The Hartselle Tigers completed another perfect regular season following their 38-31 win over 7A Bob Jones this past Friday. This was the sixth time in school history that the Tigers have had a perfect season. Three of those seasons have come since 2018. The Tigers jumped out...
