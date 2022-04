As many universities have moved back to in-person learning from online learning, this return to “normal” is reproducing ableism, racism and classism. Learning in person is important. But putting it above the lives of lives of disabled people, those who are immune-compromised, elders and children under five who cannot yet be vaccinated is ableist. Disabled people have experienced disproportionate impacts of the pandemic and the pandemic has deepened already inequitable access to systems of care and support: For example, when the pandemic first hit, many support workers lacked protective equipment. To limit the risk of viral exposure, some people with disabilities...

COLLEGES ・ 17 DAYS AGO