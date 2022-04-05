ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Secures bench spot

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Camargo will be on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Camargo spent the...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Chicago

Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Dellin Betances Signed To Minor League Contract

The start of MLB free agency the morning after the 2021 World Series concluded saw Danny Duffy, Cole Hamels, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Knebel, Jimmy Nelson, Albert Pujols, Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Steven Souza jr. and Chris Taylor no longer being under contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Mickey Moniak and Alec Bohm – Opposing Trajectories in Phillies Organization

“Oh my God, this could be an easy fix”, said Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long to Jim Salisbury about Mickey Moniak’s swing. Since being drafted first overall in 2016, virtually nothing has come easy for Moniak, who played only 21 games for the Phillies last year and hit just .091. The 23 year old looked overmatched and out of place – few at bars generated hard contact and most ended with a soft roll-over ground ball or a flailing strikeout.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in first at-bat of 2022

Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Johan Camargo
Bryson Stott
Alec Bohm
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Will be primary second baseman

Estrada is the Giants' primary second baseman to begin the year, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) was placed on the 10-day injured list, so Estrada will get a chance to start regularly early on. In 52 games last season, Estrada slashed .273/.333/.479 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base. If he hits well, he could carve out a larger role even once La Stella is healthy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Rays

The Rays claimed Garza off waivers from the Red Sox on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza has now been scooped up off waivers by three different organizations in the past eight months, with his stop with the Rays preceded by stints with the Twins and Red Sox. The Rays cleared room for Garza on the 40-man roster by recalled Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and then placing him on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Garza will provide the Rays with another right-handed arm capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen, though he's unlikely to immediately take hold of a high-leverage role.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
#Phillies
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Vierling: Likely to be part of platoon

Vierling is expected to fill the smaller side of a platoon in center field with Mickey Moniak to begin the season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Earlier in the spring, the righty-hitting Vierling was expected to form a platoon with the newly re-signed Odubel Herrera, but those plans were scrapped after Herrera was diagnosed with an oblique strain that will likely keep him on the shelf until at least late April. Herrera's absence doesn't look as though it'll allow Vierling to move into more of a full-time role, however, as Moniak also bats from the left side and made his case for getting a longer look in the larger portion of a platoon after supplying a 1.285 OPS thus far in Grapefruit League play. The Phillies prefer not play Bryce Harper in center field and don't have many appealing alternatives on the 40-man roster capable of playing the position, so Vierling could end up getting more opportunities against right-handed pitching if Moniak struggles early on during the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins season on IL

The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Moncada won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 15. The White Sox had previously indicated that Moncada tweaked a side muscle upon exiting Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, but follow-up tests evidently confirmed that he strained his oblique. According to Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was spotted practicing at third base Thursday during the White Sox's team workout, so he could step in to replace Moncada at the hot corner for Friday's season opener in Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
Philadelphia Phillies
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega has a place nonetheless as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Taylor Jones: Placed on injured list

Jones (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Jones dealt with lower-back discomfort in camp and will be forced to miss time to begin the regular season. A timetable for his return isn't clear, and he isn't guaranteed a spot on the major-league roster once he's healthy.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB

