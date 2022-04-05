ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Jose Barrero: Opening on 10-day injured list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Barrero (hand) will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker’s honest reaction to Kenley Jansen’s forgettable Braves debut

New Atlanta Braves’ closer Kenley Jansen endured a rough start to his Braves career on Friday. Jansen entered a 7-3 game in the ninth inning. He went on to surrender three runs and almost blew the game. He was able to escape the jam with the lead and a Braves win, but the performance was not exactly what Atlanta was hoping to see from the former Dodgers star pitcher. Nonetheless, Braves manager Brian Snitker is not overly-concerned about Jansen’s underwhelming debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Saturday

Kelly isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres. Kelly went 0-for-7 with a run and two strikeouts while starting the first two games of the season. Jose Herrera will start behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Saturday

Suarez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins. Suarez started Friday's matchup and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Abraham Toro will start at the hot corner and bat fifth Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins major-league club

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega nonetheless has a place in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farmer
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Could be everyday RF upon return

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that Ward was ticketed for an everyday spot in right field before injuring his groin at the end of spring training, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Ward was initially expected to rotate through the corner outfield spots with Jo Adell and...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Slated to miss six weeks

Moniak has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will miss approximately six weeks to begin the regular season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Moniak was initially diagnosed with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch during his final at-bat of spring training, but he's dealing with a more significant injury that will force him to miss at least a month and a half. Since Odubel Herrera (oblique) will begin the year on the injured list, Matt Vierling should serve as the Phillies' primary center fielder early in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Heads to IL

The Padres placed Clevinger on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right knee. Clevinger will begin the season on the shelf, but manager Bob Melvin downplayed the pitcher's right knee injury earlier this week and suggested the compressed spring training schedule played a factor in the Padres' decision to hold him out of action in the first week and a half of the season. By opening the season on the IL, Clevinger will also be afforded additional time to ramp up as he makes his way back from November 2020 Tommy John surgery. Clevinger hasn't reported any setbacks with his elbow in spring training, but he could need a few starts to regain his usual velocity and command following his lengthy layoff from competitive action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Injured List#The Cincinnati Enquirer
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Steps out of lineup

Nola is not in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks. Nola started behind the plate Opening Day and went 1-for-4 with an RBI during the 4-2 loss in Arizona. Jorge Alfaro will start Friday's contest and form a battery with left-hander Sean Manaea.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not starting Saturday

Narvaez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Southpaw Justin Steele is on the mound for the Cubs on Saturday, so Narvaez will get a breather. Victor Caratini will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Rough landing in MLB debut

Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Mariners' win over the Twins on Friday. The elite prospect started in center field but came up empty at the plate against Twins starter Joe Ryan and three relievers. Rodriguez did find a way to display his impressive physical talent despite the empty stat line, however; Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Rodriguez showed off an elite sprint speed of 30.0 on a short groundout in his first at-bat, while Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle relays that the rookie's lineout to right field in his last plate appearance of the afternoon had an exit velocity of 98.7 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Heads to bench

Schwindel will sit Friday against the Brewers. Schwindel started at first base on Opening Day and went 0-for-4. He'll hit the bench in favor of Alfonso Rivas this time around. Rivas bats left-handed and Schwindel bats right-handed, but it's too early to call this a platoon situation, as the Brewers started right-handers (Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff) in each of the first two games. When Schwindel sits, it will come against a right-hander, but the percentage of righties against whom he'll hit the bench won't become clear until a week or two into the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins season on IL

The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Moncada won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 15. The White Sox had previously indicated that Moncada tweaked a side muscle upon exiting Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, but follow-up tests evidently confirmed that he strained his oblique. According to Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was spotted practicing at third base Thursday during the White Sox's team workout, so he could step in to replace Moncada at the hot corner for Friday's season opener in Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy