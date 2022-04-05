ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Heads to minors

 2 days ago

The Blue Jays reassigned Heineman to minor-league camp Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Heineman was...

MLive.com

Tigers’ new outfielder gives A.J. Hinch some new (and welcome) decisions

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Good morning, A.J. Hinch. You have a new outfielder, a better lineup and a lot of decisions on your plate. The Detroit Tigers acquired outfielder Austin Meadows from the Tampa Bay Rays late Monday for infielder Isaac Paredes and a draft pick. Paredes was a well-regarded young...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
MLB
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates make final cuts of spring training but don't have a backup catcher on 28-man roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their final cuts of spring training, though there are likely more moves to come. The Pirates reassigned five players, including three catchers, to the minor leagues following a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in their Grapefruit League finale Tuesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.
MLB
Person
Zack Collins
Person
Danny Jansen
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in first at-bat of 2022

Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Ian Happ gets 3 hits as Cubs beat Brewers on opening day

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Ian Happ had three hits, including a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Thursday on opening day. Nico Hoerner hit the majors' first homer of 2022 and Kyle Hendricks pitched neatly into the sixth as he struck out seven, leading Chicago to the victory on a chilly, overcast afternoon at Wrigley Field. Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki reached three times and scored in his first big league game. On a day stuffed full of firsts and debuts, Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes and catcher Omar Narváez...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt closes spring training with .500 batting average

JUPITER, Fla. -- For a hitter not known for fast starts, Paul Goldschmidt put up a lofty number in spring training. A batting average of .500, in fact. "Anything can happen when you're talking about 20 to 30 at-bats," the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman said Tuesday. "Just like the end of spring, the numbers can be skewed better or worse. It's not something I look at. It's just getting your body ready for opening day and being ready to play the whole year."
MLB
WSB Radio

Opening Day in MLB: New No. 21 patches, NL DHs and Guardians

Andrew McCutchen got the first hit of the year, up against the still-dormant ivy at Wrigley Field. He delivered as a National League designated hitter. Wearing a Roberto Clemente No. 21 patch, too. A little later on opening day, Nico Hoerner hit the first home run of 2022. He connected...
MLB
#The Blue Jays#Triple A Buffalo
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Rays

The Rays claimed Garza off waivers from the Red Sox on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza has now been scooped up off waivers by three different organizations in the past eight months, with his stop with the Rays preceded by stints with the Twins and Red Sox. The Rays cleared room for Garza on the 40-man roster by recalled Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and then placing him on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Garza has two minor-league options remaining, so he'll most likely head to Durham to begin his time with the Rays organization.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins major-league club

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leading off in opener

Varsho will start in center field and bat leadoff in Thursday's season opener against the Padres. Josh Rojas finished the 2021 season as the Diamondbacks' primary table setter, but those duties will fall to Varsho to begin 2022 while Rojas is on the injured list with a strained oblique. Varsho may need to improve upon last year's .318 on-base average to stick atop the lineup once Rojas is healthy again, but while he's locked into a key spot in the batting order, he should be a strong source of both runs and stolen bases. He'll provide that production while maintaining eligibility at catcher in most fantasy leagues, even though he's expected to play that position sparingly while Carson Kelly and Jose Herrera are on hand as options behind the dish.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega nonetheless has a place in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Slated to miss six weeks

Moniak has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will miss approximately six weeks to begin the regular season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Moniak was initially diagnosed with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch during his final at-bat of spring training, but he's dealing with a more significant injury that will force him to miss at least a month and a half. Since Odubel Herrera (oblique) will begin the year on the injured list, Matt Vierling should serve as the Phillies' primary center fielder early in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Pirates reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Perez was one of three non-roster catchers who was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, leaving the Pirates without an obvious No. 2 option behind top backstop Roberto Perez with Opening Day just two days away. Pittsburgh will most likely explore the trade and free-agent markets for another option to slot behind Roberto Perez on the depth chart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Wins Opening Day roster spot

Rojas is on the Angels' Opening Day roster, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Rojas will take on a bench role for the Angels early in the regular season since Taylor Ward (groin) has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Rojas appeared in 61 major-league games last year and hit .208 with six homers, 26 runs, 15 RBI and two steals.
ANAHEIM, CA

